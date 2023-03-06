‘Rang Rager 2023’: Paytm Insider is painting the cities red, yellow, green, pink, and blue this Holi with their Holi offer on parties, concerts, getaways, & more

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year when you can already feel the breeze around you is filled with vibrant colors, happy faces grooving to spectacular music, and coming together to enjoy the much-beloved festival of Holi. So, get your colors, water guns and balloons all in shape, and kickstart this year’s festive season by celebrating the festival of colors together with your loved ones as Paytm Insider, one of India’s leading entertainment platforms is all geared up to make a splash this Holi with some refreshing events, music, and much more. Whether you enjoy live music gigs, want to unwind by the lakeside campfire, or dance away at a party, Paytm Insider’s ‘Rang Rager 2023’ has a wide range of curated Holi experiences to pick from. So, ditch the regular Holi celebration and have boundless fun at your favorite venues and hotels on the 7th and 8th of March across cities like Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, and more.

This year, the Holi celebration in Pune gets madder, quirkier and crazier! Head to ‘Da High Holi Music Festival 2023’, where you’ll get to witness incredible performances of indie artists, and superstar DJs, breaking new ground! And, don’t forget to catch the popular female DJ artist Subuhi Joshi, and DJ SRI & DJ AACASH at ‘Holi COLOURLAND’ while you celebrate the festival with organic colors, live dhol, tasty food, chilled drinks, and much more.

Mumbaikars get ready, as Paytm Insider is bringing the hip hop sensation Divine and his gully gang’s live performance along with a live concert with the music maestro Sukhwinder Singh for ‘Holi Cow, Mumbai’. Also, don’t miss ‘Rang Leela 2023’ as Dhvani Bhanushali and the Kakar Twins will be there to add color to your Holi. You can also enjoy DJ Chetas’s music at Dunk Fest Holi 2023 along with a few kickass DJs at the biggest Holi Party in Mumbai.

Bangaloreans, pump up your adrenaline this Holi with the best of Bollywood’s artists, delectable food, and lots of color at the ‘Jashn-e-Rang’, an exclusive Holi musical fest. Groove to the iconic Holi number ’Rang Barse’ or vibe to the indispensable ‘Balam Pichkari’ while you bite into those yummiest gujiyas and jalebis!

Get ready to party hard in Goa by the beach at the ‘Biggest Bollywood Beach Party’! Dress up in colorful clothes and enjoy scintillating music by the beautiful Morjim Beach with Dj Rhea or head to GLORY Goa and have one helluva time.

Chennai is also all set up to host some of the most fun-filled Holi events like ‘Rang Barse’ where you can enjoy this wild party with colors while you sing, dance, and indulge in traditional Indian delicacies. Hyderabad is also not left far behind. Come and be a part of ‘Holi Hain 4.0’ and bring together the colors of life, love and unity.

‘HoliNation’ is back again at Indore with its full format, but with an upgraded version. Buckle up to dance around and let your heart flutter amid vibrant bursts of color, foot-tapping music, aromatic food and electrifying performances at the most happening Holi party in town.

Folks in Dehradun, prepare yourselves for a Mega Holi celebration as Paytm Insider brings you the craziest, most outrageously over-the-top, 8-hour long ‘Mayfair Holi Fiesta’ where you can create unforgettable memories with your loved ones! It's more than just a party -from dancing to games to carnival rides to amazing food - you name it, you have it!

The capital city, Delhi also brings to you some amazing Holi events. Immerse yourselves in the beautiful colors at ‘Holi Sholi 2023’, and have an extravagant affair with good food, drinks and upbeat music to tune up your Holi mood.

Apart from all these, there are a myriad of Holi events taking place in your city loaded with non-stop entertainment, an amazing lineup of artists and performances, and much more that will keep your feet thumping all day. It’s a color riot that shouldn’t be missed!

Samidh Bhattacharyya, Head Of Marketing, Paytm Insider said, “Gear up for something new and exciting this year as we at Paytm Insider are curating a unique blend of exhilarating music, entertainment, live performances, diverse food stalls featuring a range of cuisines, celebrity appearances and various activities. So, get ready to drench yourself in colors of joy at the biggest Holi bash with ‘Rang Rager 2023’. This time, we aim to welcome the festival in an exciting manner while keeping the desi touch alive. We would like to invite audiences to join us and vibe in the true spirit of this colorful festival. We are sure that our fans will make the most of these curated events and paint the town with the colors of Holi while creating some long-lasting memories with friends, family, and loved ones.”

So, calling out to all Holi Tolis out there! Now is your chance to bring back the true spirit of the festival of colors –‘Wahi Rang, Sabke Sang’- as we call it! Plan early and avail the biggest discounts (up to Rs. 1000 off) and exclusive offers on these Holi events and experiences before anyone else! After all, Holi Hai!

Log in to Paytm Insider now for additional details.