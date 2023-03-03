RadioandMusic
News |  03 Mar 2023 17:00 |  By RnMTeam

Moj launches its third annual Holi League, 'Iss Holi hogi Moj ki T20'

MUMBAI: Moj, India's largest short video app has launched its annual campaign, 'Moj Holi League', to celebrate the festival of colors. The six-day virtual fest starting 3rd March includes exciting contests, engaging challenges, and a brand-new theme each day for creators and users to create entertaining content centered around Holi festivities.

To promote the virtual celebration, creators from all over the country will participate in the festival through Moj. The league will have 120 popular Moj creators divided into four teams based on different colors competing against each other to win the title. As part of the campaign, Moj has created a Prediction Filter called 'MHL Teams.' The creator community can use this filter to determine their team affiliation. Upon using the AR filter, a burst of colors and the team's name will splash across the creator's screen. Users can participate to support their favorite team by creating innovative content and get a chance to win some exciting prizes.

This year's event brings together an impressive line-up of creators to lead the four teams, each represented by a different colour. The teams, Red Rangers, Blue Army, Yellow Tigers and the Green Gang, led by their respective captains Rohit, Naina Sisodiya, Simran Jain and Pratibha Sahu, will fight it out with daily fun content creation challenges, pranks and interactive games. Each of the teams will comprise of 30 creators. The ultimate Moj Holi League champions will be the group sitting atop the standings at the conclusion of the season. The creators and the users stand a chance to win a bumper prize of vouchers worth 70,000. At the conclusion of each challenge, a winner will also be selected, and they will receive vouchers worth 5000. The winning team will be chosen based on both the caliber of the content produced and the teams with the highest views, participation, and engagement.

Speaking about the campaign, Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director, Content Strategy and Operations, Moj and ShareChat, " Moj Holi League has been one of our most loved campaigns and its response over the past two years has been phenomenal. We are excited to announce that in its third year it is going to be even more significant and grander. This virtual league is not only about celebrating the festival of colors but also about bringing the creator community together and providing a platform for them to express themselves through various engaging challenges. We cannot wait to see the incredible content that our talented community creates during this joyous occasion."

The Moj Holi League seeks to unite the entire Moj community in order to celebrate the festival's true meaning of unity and shared joy. It will be a special occasion to experience the festivities, whether one chooses to take part or watch from the sidelines. Join the biggest, craziest, and most enjoyable virtual Holi celebrations with Moj ki T20 to have the most exciting Holi ever.

About Moj:

Launched in July 2020, Moj is the largest Indian short video platform with close to 300 million Indians consuming content each month on the app. Since its launch, Moj has become the one-stop entertainment platform for language-first and GenZ users of India. By empowering millions of creators, Moj is today the home to a thriving creator community in India. Moj provides them with opportunities to learn, upskill, groom, and monetize their talent through live streaming, virtual gifting, and brand collaborations.

ShareChat (Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd) is Moj's parent company, valued close to US$5 billion. Investors of ShareChat include Alkeon Capital, Elevation Capital, Google, Lightspeed, Moore Strategic Ventures, Snap, Temasek Holdings, The Times Group, Tiger Global, and Twitter, amongst others.

