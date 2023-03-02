RadioandMusic
News |  02 Mar 2023 13:44 |  By RnMTeam

IVM Podcasts Expands Its Civic & Policy Line-Up With New Season Of ‘How To Citizen’ Podcast

MUMBAI: Known for specialised podcasts across genres, IVM Podcast, India’s leading podcast network has announced a new addition to its Civic, Current Affairs and News Policy line-up in the new year. ‘How To Citizen’ podcast caters to the rising listener demand for this category of podcasts.

As per the survey done by IVM Podcasts in association with InMobipulse, the category emerged as one of the most listened-to podcast niches. IVM Podcast has to its credit several pertinent podcasts like ‘All Things Policy’, ‘The Longest Constitution’, ‘Know Your Kanoon’ and ‘States Of Anarchy’ among others that cover and dissect critical political and civic questions. Kavita Rajwade, Co-Founder, IVM Podcasts-Pratilipi shares “Contrary to popular opinion, people are inclined and interested to understand the mechanics of the government, their rights and allied policies. Amidst the noise of theatrical news and agenda-driven updates, the essence of civic and political issues is diluted. In podcasts, there is no scope for this drama. This category has always been our focus since our early days and we have enjoyed curious listeners across age groups. As a result, we are continuing to bring more podcasts with a straightforward approach to this universe, while continuing to experiment with styles while we are at it. How To Citizen Season 2 is a part of that ambition”

‘How To Citizen’ covers the most in-depth and complicated subject matters in a light hearted manner with great ease. It is an easy to consume podcast which will cover topics from the NCERT std 7th textbooks for this season. The idea is to give the most basic ‘gyaan’, peppered with well-informed ideas from illustrious guests, a drastic change from yawn-worthy lectures. Helmed by two dynamic personalities, the show is hosted by journalist and public policy expert Meghnad S and Shreyas Manohar, a standup comic and writer.

This season will see faces that created news, questioned and debated fearlessly and put forth their opinion seriously. Personalities like Omar Abdullah(Former Chief Minister, Jammu and Kashmir), Richa Chadha(Actress), Anup Soni(Anchor and Actor), Priyanka Chaturvedi(Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha) and Nidhi Razdan(Journalist and TV Personality) will be seen taking the guests seat.

Commenting on the podcast, hosts Meghnad S and Shreyas Manohar shared a joint statement “Season 1 saw a highly positive response which pushed us to delve deeper in on interesting matters of interest for citizens in Season 2. We are glad that listeners are as passionate about civics as they are about the next SRK release. Jokes apart, this season will see some seriously good names go back to basics and we are looking forward to sharing that with our audiences” Topics that will be touched upon include ‘Equality’, ‘Women Changing The World’, and ‘Role Of Government In Health’ among other equally interesting topics.

How To Citizen launched its first episode on 26th February, 2023 on IVM Podcasts and all major audio streaming platforms.

