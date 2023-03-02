Aparna Nayr shuts down a Punjabi restaurant in Dubai, enjoys classic Punjabi food to celebrate Kanna Vich Waaliyan crossing 10 million views in just 3 days!

MUMBAI: Although celebrities are frequently seen doing rigorous workouts and adhering to strict diets, indulging in your favorite foods on occasion is not a bad idea. Well, that seems to be the case for Aparna Nayr too. Aparna, who was recently seen in "Kanna Vich Waaliyan," is a true blue Indian at heart and loves to indulge in decadent desi food at all times. The talented actor enjoys homemade food and Indian desserts. Recently, she took her love for Indian food, up a notch, as she shut down an entire restaurant in Dubai, named "Pind da Dhaba" to enjoy some authentic dishes.
In a video posted to her Instagram story yesterday, Aparna was seen sitting in an auto-rickshaw modified to be a dining table, as she took a bite out of her food. In the following story, we see her meal, which consisted of Punjabi classics including butter chicken, paneer tikka masala and garlic butter naan.
https://www.instagram.com/stories/aparnanayr/3048943832613590759/
https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/17936423321339455/
According to our sources, due to Aparna's shooting schedule, the actress has to constantly follow a strict diet plan. However, Kanna Vich Waaliyan hitting 10 million views on Namoh Studio's official YouTube channel, was reason enough for the dimpled lady to indulge in Punjabi delicacies. We can't think of a better cheat meal than this.
For the unversed, Aparna Nayr is a well-known actress in the Middle East. The actress has appeared in over 500 advertisements. Furthermore, if a little birdie is to be believed, the actress will shortly make her major Bollywood debut with one of the industry's leading stars, about which an official announcement will be made soon.
MUMBAI: In a survey dread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has collaborated witread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network, introduced an read more
MUMBAI: With over 250 million Snapchatters engaging with augmented reality everyday, Snap’s leadiread more
MUMBAI: The IPRS has gone on to become the most invaluable and desired support system of the Indiread more
MUMBAI: T-Series just released a new love track ‘O Maahi’ in the mesmerising voice of Indian Idol fame Mohd Danish featuring beautiful actress...read more
MUMBAI: Music Composer duo Sachin-Jigar have not one but two reasons to celebrate, as Bhediya’s music album has received the ‘Best Background Score...read more
MUMBAI: Get ready to jam to the beats of Raghav Chaitanya's upcoming love song, "Subah Ko," marking the singer's first-ever single with T-Series all...read more
MUMBAI: Wrené Nova’s latest “Deflect, Dissolve” is an anti-pop single weaving experimental electronica, ambient, and avant-garde elements through a...read more
MUMBAI: Known for specialised podcasts across genres, IVM Podcast, India’s leading podcast network has announced a new addition to its Civic, Current...read more