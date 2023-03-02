Aparna Nayr shuts down a Punjabi restaurant in Dubai, enjoys classic Punjabi food to celebrate Kanna Vich Waaliyan crossing 10 million views in just 3 days!

MUMBAI: Although celebrities are frequently seen doing rigorous workouts and adhering to strict diets, indulging in your favorite foods on occasion is not a bad idea. Well, that seems to be the case for Aparna Nayr too. Aparna, who was recently seen in "Kanna Vich Waaliyan," is a true blue Indian at heart and loves to indulge in decadent desi food at all times. The talented actor enjoys homemade food and Indian desserts. Recently, she took her love for Indian food, up a notch, as she shut down an entire restaurant in Dubai, named "Pind da Dhaba" to enjoy some authentic dishes.

In a video posted to her Instagram story yesterday, Aparna was seen sitting in an auto-rickshaw modified to be a dining table, as she took a bite out of her food. In the following story, we see her meal, which consisted of Punjabi classics including butter chicken, paneer tikka masala and garlic butter naan.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/aparnanayr/3048943832613590759/

https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/17936423321339455/

According to our sources, due to Aparna's shooting schedule, the actress has to constantly follow a strict diet plan. However, Kanna Vich Waaliyan hitting 10 million views on Namoh Studio's official YouTube channel, was reason enough for the dimpled lady to indulge in Punjabi delicacies. We can't think of a better cheat meal than this.

For the unversed, Aparna Nayr is a well-known actress in the Middle East. The actress has appeared in over 500 advertisements. Furthermore, if a little birdie is to be believed, the actress will shortly make her major Bollywood debut with one of the industry's leading stars, about which an official announcement will be made soon.