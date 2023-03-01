T-Series launches Raghav Chaitanya, the voice of 'Dil' from Ek Villain Returns' first Single ‘Subah Ko’ releasing on 3rd March

MUMBAI: Get ready to jam to the beats of Raghav Chaitanya's upcoming love song, "Subah Ko," marking the singer's first-ever single with T-Series all set to release on 3rd March. After the popularity of his hit song "Dil" from Ek Villain Returns, Raghav is back with a joyful, light-hearted song that will make you fall in love all over again

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the song is composed and sung by Raghav Chaitanya himself and features the beautiful Aarushi Gambhir. The lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag, who have once again woven magic with their words. From the first look of the song, we can say that the music video directed by Crevixa seems like a fun and romantic celebration of a couple in love. So get ready to add this song to your playlist and enjoy the magic of love through Raghav Chaitanya's soulful voice. Stay tuned to know more!

