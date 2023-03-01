Siddharth Nigam releases the reprise version of his live song Tum Mili 2.0.

MUMBAI: Actor Siddharth Nigam known for his stunning acting from television to film never failed to impress his audience by his work. Charmer who recently debuted as a singer for his 1st single Tum Mili has released a reprise version of the song Tum Mili 2.0.
The special valentine’s love song is a reprised version of the 2022 released Tum Mili. The song is Folk-pop in its purest form and guarantees to hook you onto it. Tum Mili will definitely make anyone fall in love all over again with its soulful lyrics and the melodious voice of Siddharth. The song talks about a hopelessly romantic lover describing his deep-hearted love for his partner, and how he feels since that special one entered his life and made it all so dreamy and perfect. Siddharth teamed up with music director Vibhas to create a fresh and new exhilarating rendition of the song. After receiving over a million views for the first version of the music video on YouTube, Siddharth decided to release 2.0.
Speaking about the song Siddharth says, “I received lots of love and support from my fans when I first released it and this reprise version is my love for them through this song. It was a means of reciprocity on my part with my fans. I’m glad to have such amazing fans who have always showered their love and supported me throughout. Tum Mili is a very close song to me and I’m happy the audience could relate to it as much as I did.”
