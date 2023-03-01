RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Mar 2023 12:36 |  By RnMTeam

Rish releases a single ‘Dil Jod Da’ with Def Jam India

MUMBAI: Singer Rish who has solidified his place as one of modern India's most influential emcees and lyricists collaborates with Def Jam India for a romantic single, “Dil Jod Da”. Written and composed by Rish himself the song talks about a young man’s hopeless romanticism and heartbreak.

Rish has poured his heart out on this track and has made a hard-hitting record showcasing artist accountability. The song uncovers the heart’s deepest emotion after a brutal heartbreak. Rather than being affected by the heartbreak and reaching rock bottom, Rish rises above adversity and expresses his emotions through the track.

The music video's minimalistic but provocative visuals demonstrate heavily on Rishi’s intense ghetto attitude. Slick elements in the music video – the artist sitting lonely in a massive studio, his ex-lover captured within a ring of fire and his passive-aggressive flirtation – portray Rish’s longing for freedom as he urges to take the pain away. The images perfectly capture the emotional bravado that a young, wild heart suffers after experiencing heartbreak.

Speaking about his song Rish said, “After a year gap Dil Jod Ja is my comeback to music. Every time we release a song as an artist, we want to offer the audience something fresh and new. The song has come out from a very heavy heart experience and emotional rollercoaster. It holds a special place in my heart. I’m thankful to Def Jam India for giving me such a great platform to bring out my music and I hope that the listeners will share the sentiments and relate to it in the same manner and support like they always have."

Tags
Def Jam India Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 01 Mar 2023

Wrené Nova’s “Deflect, Dissolve” Explores the Pain of Heartache in Brooding Anti-Pop Ballad

MUMBAI: Wrené Nova’s latest “Deflect, Dissolve” is an anti-pop single weaving experimental electronica, ambient, and avant-garde elements through a haunting four-minute ballad that explores the pain of heartache and disconnection.

read more
 | 01 Mar 2023

Mohd Danish’s romantic single 'O Maahi' featuring Kashika Kapoor is sure to melt your hearts! Presented by T-Series, the song is out now!

MUMBAI: T-Series just released a new love track ‘O Maahi’ in the mesmerising voice of Indian Idol fame Mohd Danish featuring beautiful actress Kashika Kapoor giving us a perfect romantic vibe.

read more
 | 01 Mar 2023

T-Series launches Raghav Chaitanya, the voice of 'Dil' from Ek Villain Returns' first Single ‘Subah Ko’ releasing on 3rd March

MUMBAI: Get ready to jam to the beats of Raghav Chaitanya's upcoming love song, "Subah Ko," marking the singer's first-ever single with T-Series all set to release on 3rd March.

read more
 | 01 Mar 2023

Siddharth Nigam releases the reprise version of his live song Tum Mili 2.0.

MUMBAI: Actor Siddharth Nigam known for his stunning acting from television to film never failed to impress his audience by his work. Charmer who recently debuted as a singer for his 1st single Tum Mili has released a reprise version of the song Tum Mili 2.0.

read more
 | 01 Mar 2023

Charlie Puth to Host Free Live Stream Event With Fan Participation!

MUMBAI: MIXI Inc. will host "humy Presents Charlie Puth’s 1st Live Stream Event", a free online event that will be broadcast simultaneously worldwide on Charlie Puth's official fan communication platform, humy, on Saturday, March 25 (UTC).

read more

RnM Biz

IVM Podcasts survey says 60% of listeners take action after listening to an ad on a podcast

MUMBAI: In a survey dread more

Red FM Collaborates with ACKO to #WelcomeChange in Mumbai

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has collaborated witread more

Red FM’s Latest Campaign ‘Umeed Ki Run’ Supports National-Level Athlete Secure a Job

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network, introduced an read more

Snapchat Turns Up The Volume With New Sounds Features!

MUMBAI: With over 250 million Snapchatters engaging with augmented reality everyday, Snap’s leadiread more

IPRS: Shaping the Future as a Music Copyright Society

MUMBAI: The IPRS has gone on to become the most invaluable and desired support system of the Indiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Charlie Puth to Host Free Live Stream Event With Fan Participation!

MUMBAI: MIXI Inc. will host "humy Presents Charlie Puth’s 1st Live Stream Event", a free online event that will be broadcast simultaneously worldwide...read more

2
A power-packed musical utopia! Vh1 Supersonic culminates with Anne-Marie, CKay, and Farhan delivering unrivalled performances!

MUMBAI: Vh1 Supersonic 2023, back after a hiatus of three years, culminated its three-day celebration of multi-genre music, art, pop-culture, fashion...read more

3
Double Celebration for Sachin-Jigar as they win ‘Best Background Score’ & the ‘Most Streamed Album Of The Year’ for Bhediya

MUMBAI: Music Composer duo Sachin-Jigar have not one but two reasons to celebrate, as Bhediya’s music album has received the ‘Best Background Score...read more

4
Karan Johar, Shiamak Davar, and Tiger Shroff Host Dazzling Sangeet Night for Shaadi By Marriott Bonvoy

MUMBAI: Shaadi, or an Indian wedding, is the union of two souls and marks a glorious celebration in Indian culture. With a perfect blend of timeless...read more

5
One Night Only Tour’ is bringing the country’s ace music artist Arijit Singh to Bengaluru on March 4th, 2023

MUMBAI: The king of playback singing Arijit Singh is all set to perform live in Bengaluru on March 4th, 2023. So get ready for a night of absolutely...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games