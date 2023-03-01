Double Celebration for Sachin-Jigar as they win ‘Best Background Score’ & the ‘Most Streamed Album Of The Year’ for Bhediya

MUMBAI: Music Composer duo Sachin-Jigar have not one but two reasons to celebrate, as Bhediya’s music album has received the ‘Best Background Score’ & the ‘Most Streamed Album Of The Year’. One of the most popular song from the movie is Apna Bana Le’ and it still continues to win hearts and has crossed 170 + million views. And it was an extra special moment for Sachin- Jigar as they received this award from Kirti Sanon and Varun Dhawan also joined them on stage to congratulate them on their win.

Celebrating their win Sachin-Jigar said, “We would love to dedicate this award to our guru Pritam sir, thankyou for always supporting and teaching us. We are standing here because of your blessings and encouragement! Every time we make a song we think whether you will like it and will it make you proud. We are glad this album has worked so well, Apna Bana Le is setting new benchmarks each day. We also would like to thank our lovely team and our families for their continuous love and support”

Bhediya’s album is the perfect mixture of love and dance, with songs like Thumkeshwari, Apna Bana Le, Jungle Mein Kaand and Baaki Sab Theek.

In terms of upcoming projects Sachin and Jigar’s will next be working on an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, a web show Saas Bahu aur Flamingo, and a few untitled projects.