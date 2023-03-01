Dhi Harmony’s ‘Udd Chala’ featuring Toxiyls and Gomathi Iyer is all about following your dreams and celebrating your success !

MUMBAI: Life’s greatest lesson through a meaningful song. TM Music’s latest release weaves this wonderful thought into a powerful song that is a treat to our ears.

Udd Chala, by Dhi Harmony, featuring Toxiyls and Gomathi Iyer starring Shruti Prakash and Anvayaksh, written by Neelesh Bhattacharya is a notion to embrace and accept life’s uncertainty. It leaves you with the belief that the future holds something wonderful and will help you recommit to your dreams. This song inspires you to fight for your dreams and reach your goals.

An acclaimed singer, multi-genre record producer, and beloved music teacher, Dhi Harmony is renowned for his sublime voice. With the catchy vocals of Dhi Harmony and the ethereal voice of Gomathi Iyer, Udd Chala is a tune that instantly wins over listeners.

Udd Chala’s official music video perfectly captures the song’s positive energy, boasting beautiful scenes and serene locations that complement that mesmerizing music. The production sees young stars Shruti Prakash and Anvayaksh, who both display effortless ease at portraying varied shades of emotions that the tune offers. One can have a look

Talking about his latest melody, Dhi Harmony says, “Udd Chala is like an open sky where I found freedom. You develop reality and openness as a result of your life's experiences, and this is one of them. Listening to this song makes you want to fly because it is so passionate and genuine. I'm excited to see how beautifully listeners will react to this song because it stands out on its own.”

Sharing his thoughts on the track, Rohit Sobti, Consulting CEO, TM Music, says, “Udd Chala is a new soundcape created by talented Dhi Harmony and beautifully coloured by Gomti, Anvayaksh, Shruti and Jomin . We strive to connect with our viewers & listeners with new sound and celebrate it differently. Udd Chala is an honest, passionate attempt towards it.”

Produced by TM Music, Udd Chala is a magical blend of bittersweet moments and an uplifting theme that pushes us to dream and reach for the sky. Founded by Tarsame Mittal, TM Music has always encouraged young artists to express themselves. The independent label hosts a diverse range of non-film music across several genres. ‘Positive vibes’ is something each one of us constantly seeks in our lives; Udd Chala is one such blast of bright warmth that fans of independent genres will surely love.

