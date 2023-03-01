RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Mar 2023 12:30 |  By RnMTeam

Dhi Harmony’s ‘Udd Chala’ featuring Toxiyls and Gomathi Iyer is all about following your dreams and celebrating your success !

MUMBAI: Life’s greatest lesson through a meaningful song. TM Music’s latest release weaves this wonderful thought into a powerful song that is a treat to our ears.
Udd Chala, by Dhi Harmony, featuring Toxiyls and Gomathi Iyer starring Shruti Prakash and Anvayaksh, written by Neelesh Bhattacharya is a notion to embrace and accept life’s uncertainty. It leaves you with the belief that the future holds something wonderful and will help you recommit to your dreams. This song inspires you to fight for your dreams and reach your goals.

An acclaimed singer, multi-genre record producer, and beloved music teacher, Dhi Harmony is renowned for his sublime voice. With the catchy vocals of Dhi Harmony and the ethereal voice of Gomathi Iyer, Udd Chala is a tune that instantly wins over listeners.

Udd Chala’s official music video perfectly captures the song’s positive energy, boasting beautiful scenes and serene locations that complement that mesmerizing music. The production sees young stars Shruti Prakash and Anvayaksh, who both display effortless ease at portraying varied shades of emotions that the tune offers. One can have a look

Talking about his latest melody, Dhi Harmony says, “Udd Chala is like an open sky where I found freedom. You develop reality and openness as a result of your life's experiences, and this is one of them. Listening to this song makes you want to fly because it is so passionate and genuine. I'm excited to see how beautifully listeners will react to this song because it stands out on its own.”

Sharing his thoughts on the track, Rohit Sobti, Consulting CEO, TM Music, says, “Udd Chala is a new soundcape created by talented Dhi Harmony and beautifully coloured by Gomti, Anvayaksh, Shruti and Jomin . We strive to connect with our viewers & listeners with new sound and celebrate it differently. Udd Chala is an honest, passionate attempt towards it.”

Produced by TM Music, Udd Chala is a magical blend of bittersweet moments and an uplifting theme that pushes us to dream and reach for the sky. Founded by Tarsame Mittal, TM Music has always encouraged young artists to express themselves. The independent label hosts a diverse range of non-film music across several genres. ‘Positive vibes’ is something each one of us constantly seeks in our lives; Udd Chala is one such blast of bright warmth that fans of independent genres will surely love.

Udd Chala, by Dhi Harmony, featuring Toxiyls and Gomathi Iyer, Starring Shruti Prakash and Anvayaksh, written by Neelesh Bhattacharya is releasing on 23rd February 2023 on Tm Music official YouTube channel and all streaming platforms.

Tags
Udd Chala TM Music Shruti Prakash Youtube Songs music
Related news
 | 01 Mar 2023

Wrené Nova’s “Deflect, Dissolve” Explores the Pain of Heartache in Brooding Anti-Pop Ballad

MUMBAI: Wrené Nova’s latest “Deflect, Dissolve” is an anti-pop single weaving experimental electronica, ambient, and avant-garde elements through a haunting four-minute ballad that explores the pain of heartache and disconnection.

read more
 | 01 Mar 2023

Mohd Danish’s romantic single 'O Maahi' featuring Kashika Kapoor is sure to melt your hearts! Presented by T-Series, the song is out now!

MUMBAI: T-Series just released a new love track ‘O Maahi’ in the mesmerising voice of Indian Idol fame Mohd Danish featuring beautiful actress Kashika Kapoor giving us a perfect romantic vibe.

read more
 | 01 Mar 2023

T-Series launches Raghav Chaitanya, the voice of 'Dil' from Ek Villain Returns' first Single ‘Subah Ko’ releasing on 3rd March

MUMBAI: Get ready to jam to the beats of Raghav Chaitanya's upcoming love song, "Subah Ko," marking the singer's first-ever single with T-Series all set to release on 3rd March.

read more
 | 01 Mar 2023

Siddharth Nigam releases the reprise version of his live song Tum Mili 2.0.

MUMBAI: Actor Siddharth Nigam known for his stunning acting from television to film never failed to impress his audience by his work. Charmer who recently debuted as a singer for his 1st single Tum Mili has released a reprise version of the song Tum Mili 2.0.

read more
 | 01 Mar 2023

Charlie Puth to Host Free Live Stream Event With Fan Participation!

MUMBAI: MIXI Inc. will host "humy Presents Charlie Puth’s 1st Live Stream Event", a free online event that will be broadcast simultaneously worldwide on Charlie Puth's official fan communication platform, humy, on Saturday, March 25 (UTC).

read more

RnM Biz

IVM Podcasts survey says 60% of listeners take action after listening to an ad on a podcast

MUMBAI: In a survey dread more

Red FM Collaborates with ACKO to #WelcomeChange in Mumbai

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has collaborated witread more

Red FM’s Latest Campaign ‘Umeed Ki Run’ Supports National-Level Athlete Secure a Job

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network, introduced an read more

Snapchat Turns Up The Volume With New Sounds Features!

MUMBAI: With over 250 million Snapchatters engaging with augmented reality everyday, Snap’s leadiread more

IPRS: Shaping the Future as a Music Copyright Society

MUMBAI: The IPRS has gone on to become the most invaluable and desired support system of the Indiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Double Celebration for Sachin-Jigar as they win ‘Best Background Score’ & the ‘Most Streamed Album Of The Year’ for Bhediya

MUMBAI: Music Composer duo Sachin-Jigar have not one but two reasons to celebrate, as Bhediya’s music album has received the ‘Best Background Score...read more

2
Mohd Danish’s romantic single 'O Maahi' featuring Kashika Kapoor is sure to melt your hearts! Presented by T-Series, the song is out now!

MUMBAI: T-Series just released a new love track ‘O Maahi’ in the mesmerising voice of Indian Idol fame Mohd Danish featuring beautiful actress...read more

3
Wrené Nova’s “Deflect, Dissolve” Explores the Pain of Heartache in Brooding Anti-Pop Ballad

MUMBAI: Wrené Nova’s latest “Deflect, Dissolve” is an anti-pop single weaving experimental electronica, ambient, and avant-garde elements through a...read more

4
Dhi Harmony’s ‘Udd Chala’ featuring Toxiyls and Gomathi Iyer is all about following your dreams and celebrating your success !

MUMBAI: Life’s greatest lesson through a meaningful song. TM Music’s latest release weaves this wonderful thought into a powerful song that is a...read more

5
T-Series launches Raghav Chaitanya, the voice of 'Dil' from Ek Villain Returns' first Single ‘Subah Ko’ releasing on 3rd March

MUMBAI: Get ready to jam to the beats of Raghav Chaitanya's upcoming love song, "Subah Ko," marking the singer's first-ever single with T-Series all...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games