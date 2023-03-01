Charlie Puth to Host Free Live Stream Event With Fan Participation!

MUMBAI: MIXI Inc. will host "humy Presents Charlie Puth’s 1st Live Stream Event", a free online event that will be broadcast simultaneously worldwide on Charlie Puth's official fan communication platform, humy, on Saturday, March 25 (UTC).
This event can be viewed in full by registering for humy for free. The event will be a live stream that encourages fan participation through humy and will include song performances and interactive elements. More details about the event will be announced on the official website and on social media as they become available.
Viewable in over 150 countries around the world. Some countries and regions are not included.
Event Details
Event name: humy Presents Charlie Puth’s 1st Live Stream Event
Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4 AM (UTC)
Available to: humy members (free registration)
Official website: https://charlieputh.humy.me/
How to watch: 1. Join for free at https://charlieputh.humy.me/
2. On the day of the event, access the video player from the event page (page to be launched around early March)
MUMBAI: In a survey dread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has collaborated witread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network, introduced an read more
MUMBAI: With over 250 million Snapchatters engaging with augmented reality everyday, Snap’s leadiread more
MUMBAI: The IPRS has gone on to become the most invaluable and desired support system of the Indiread more
MUMBAI: Music Composer duo Sachin-Jigar have not one but two reasons to celebrate, as Bhediya’s music album has received the ‘Best Background Score...read more
MUMBAI: Life’s greatest lesson through a meaningful song. TM Music’s latest release weaves this wonderful thought into a powerful song that is a...read more
MUMBAI: Rising Swedish pop act shy martin has revealed the brand-new animated video for her new single "late night thoughts". The video was created...read more
MUMBAI: T-Series just released a new love track ‘O Maahi’ in the mesmerising voice of Indian Idol fame Mohd Danish featuring beautiful actress...read more
MUMBAI: Wrené Nova’s latest “Deflect, Dissolve” is an anti-pop single weaving experimental electronica, ambient, and avant-garde elements through a...read more