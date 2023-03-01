Charlie Puth to Host Free Live Stream Event With Fan Participation!

MUMBAI: MIXI Inc. will host "humy Presents Charlie Puth’s 1st Live Stream Event", a free online event that will be broadcast simultaneously worldwide on Charlie Puth's official fan communication platform, humy, on Saturday, March 25 (UTC).

This event can be viewed in full by registering for humy for free. The event will be a live stream that encourages fan participation through humy and will include song performances and interactive elements. More details about the event will be announced on the official website and on social media as they become available.

Viewable in over 150 countries around the world. Some countries and regions are not included.

Event Details

Event name: humy Presents Charlie Puth’s 1st Live Stream Event

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4 AM (UTC)

Available to: humy members (free registration)

Official website: https://charlieputh.humy.me/

How to watch: 1. Join for free at https://charlieputh.humy.me/

2. On the day of the event, access the video player from the event page (page to be launched around early March)