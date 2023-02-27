Shri Gulshan Kumar's 'Shree Hanuman Chalisa' breaks all the records! Becomes most-played song on YouTube India and Alexa

MUMBAI: Shri Gulshan Kumar's 'Shree Hanuman Chalisa' presented by T-Series achieves a remarkable milestone by becoming the most-played song on Alexa. Adding to this glory, the music video also crossed a whopping 2.9 Billion views on YouTube making it the highest views video of India on YouTube! The devotional hymn features the melodious voice of Singer Hariharan which has captured the hearts of millions of devotees around the world with its powerful lyrics that invoke the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

T-Series has made its mark in the music industry ever since its establishment, becoming the largest Music label in Asia and rightly so. The Hanuman Chalisa has become a source of inspiration and ease for millions of people around the world, showcasing the role of devotional music in providing spiritual upliftment and peace.