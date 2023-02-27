Shri Gulshan Kumar's 'Shree Hanuman Chalisa' breaks all the records! Becomes most-played song on YouTube India and Alexa

MUMBAI: Shri Gulshan Kumar's 'Shree Hanuman Chalisa' presented by T-Series achieves a remarkable milestone by becoming the most-played song on Alexa. Adding to this glory, the music video also crossed a whopping 2.9 Billion views on YouTube making it the highest views video of India on YouTube! The devotional hymn features the melodious voice of Singer Hariharan which has captured the hearts of millions of devotees around the world with its powerful lyrics that invoke the blessings of Lord Hanuman.
T-Series has made its mark in the music industry ever since its establishment, becoming the largest Music label in Asia and rightly so. The Hanuman Chalisa has become a source of inspiration and ease for millions of people around the world, showcasing the role of devotional music in providing spiritual upliftment and peace.
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network, introduced an read more
MUMBAI: With over 250 million Snapchatters engaging with augmented reality everyday, Snap’s leadiread more
MUMBAI: The IPRS has gone on to become the most invaluable and desired support system of the Indiread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more
MUMBAI: Lending a keen ear and understanding of the craft, singer extraordinaire Javed Ali is allread more
MUMBAI: Advaita: A musical expression of the spiritual journey of seven women saints of India." is presented by Raagbhakti Music & Films Pvt. Ltd...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Hommie Dilliwala and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh have come together once again for another blockbuster song, and this time the makers...read more
MUMBAI: Mumbai witnessed an enthralling performance when Neil Bhoopalam and Denzil Smith took to the stage with award-winning playwright Sir Tom...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Rish who has solidified his place as one of modern India's most influential emcees and lyricists collaborates with Def Jam India for a...read more
MUMBAI: The city of Mumbai is all set to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, with a musical extravaganza on March 7th, 2023. The Holi music...read more