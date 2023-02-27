Join Sukhwinder Singh and Divine to Paint the Town with Color this Holi!

MUMBAI: The city of Mumbai is all set to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, with a musical extravaganza on March 7th, 2023. The Holi music festival is going to be a day filled with music, dance, and color, featuring two of Bollywood's most popular singers, Sukhwinder Singh and Divine.

BizBash Entertainment is organizing Holi Cow at the MMRDA Garden, which has been transformed into a vibrant and colorful carnival for the occasion. The Holi music festival promises to be an unforgettable experience, with its unique blend of Bollywood and electronic dance music. The festival will feature live music performances, traditional Indian food, and a host of other activities that celebrate the festival of colors.

Tickets for the Holi music festival are available now on Insider.in and organizers are urging people to get theirs before they sell out. With its unique blend of Bollywood music and electronic beats, the festival promises to be one of the most exciting events of the year.

For more information on the Holi music festival, please visit Insider.in.