DIVINE remembers Sidhu Moose Wala, gives shoutout to MC Stan, Gully Gang among other rappers at Vh1 Supersonic 2023

MUMBAI: Indian hip-hop fame DIVINE whose known for his hit tracks gave a blockbuster performance at the recently held Vh1 Supersonic 2023. It was that moment of time on day 2 of the festival when the crowd were eagerly waiting for the hip-hop King to mark his appearance. DIVINE played a track to respect Sidhu Moose Wala, mentioned ‘Gully Gang’ and gave a shout-out to MC Stan.

He began with a string of tracks- Kohinoor, Punyapaap, Gully Boy (movie songs) and ended the day with ‘Baazigar’- a splendid performance that took the energy of the crowd to another level.

DIVINE dedicated a song to his mother titled “Faraq”,his performance also involved Jonita Gandhi for a number.

Truly, Divine nailed his performance and lifted the spirits up with those of everyone present at the venue.