DIVINE remembers Sidhu Moose Wala, gives shoutout to MC Stan, Gully Gang among other rappers at Vh1 Supersonic 2023

MUMBAI: Indian hip-hop fame DIVINE whose known for his hit tracks gave a blockbuster performance at the recently held Vh1 Supersonic 2023. It was that moment of time on day 2 of the festival when the crowd were eagerly waiting for the hip-hop King to mark his appearance. DIVINE played a track to respect Sidhu Moose Wala, mentioned ‘Gully Gang’ and gave a shout-out to MC Stan.
He began with a string of tracks- Kohinoor, Punyapaap, Gully Boy (movie songs) and ended the day with ‘Baazigar’- a splendid performance that took the energy of the crowd to another level.
DIVINE dedicated a song to his mother titled “Faraq”,his performance also involved Jonita Gandhi for a number.
Truly, Divine nailed his performance and lifted the spirits up with those of everyone present at the venue.
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network, introduced an read more
MUMBAI: With over 250 million Snapchatters engaging with augmented reality everyday, Snap’s leadiread more
MUMBAI: The IPRS has gone on to become the most invaluable and desired support system of the Indiread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more
MUMBAI: Lending a keen ear and understanding of the craft, singer extraordinaire Javed Ali is allread more
MUMBAI: Acting as a lighthouse for investors to tread in troubled waters, one of India’s leading digital wealth management and goal-based investment...read more
MUMBAI: Composer-singer Amit Trivedi who is currently on an award-winning spree for his viral album 'Qala' had a fanboy moment with the legendary...read more
MUMBAI: Welcome to the Mixmag Asia Scene Report #088 keeping you plugged into the best news, features, music releases, events, festivals and every so...read more
MUMBAI: Mumbai witnessed an enthralling performance when Neil Bhoopalam and Denzil Smith took to the stage with award-winning playwright Sir Tom...read more
MUMBAI: A must-watch show for its extraordinary storyline, Alex Rider showcases the life of an ordinary teenager who is recruited by a subdivision of...read more