Check out Amit Trivedi's fanboy moment with Gurdas Maan!

MUMBAI: Composer-singer Amit Trivedi who is currently on an award-winning spree for his viral album 'Qala' had a fanboy moment with the legendary musician 'Gurdas Maan'. Trivedi who rarely has fan moments met Maan Sahab on a flight and shared how he is a fan of his work and spoke in length about music in general.
Trivedi posted a selfie on his Instagram and said, "I usually don’t have “fan boy” moments but today is one of those days. Was lucky to sit next to the ultimate legend, respected Gurdas Maan Sahab in our flight. We spoke about music, exchanged stories and it was such a pleasure sharing those few hours with him. "
Amit Trivedi's upcoming album is of the film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, the trailer of the film opened to rave reviews from the industry and the audience both. To release in theatres on 17th March 2023.
