Celebrate International women’s day with Advaita: A Musical Expression of the Spiritual Journey of Seven Women Saints of India

MUMBAI: Advaita: A musical expression of the spiritual journey of seven women saints of India." is presented by Raagbhakti Music & Films Pvt. Ltd and the event is managed by Pancham Nishad. It will be held on Saturday, 4th March, 2023, at Nehru Centre Auditorium, Dr Annie Besant Rd, Worli from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

Advaita is a musical journey and a tribute to seven women poetesses Andal (Tamilnadu), Akka Mahadevi (Karnataka), Janabai & Muktabai (Maharashtra), Gangasati (Gujarat), Mirabai (Rajasthan), and Lalleshwari (Kashmir) whose poetry reflects their divine love towards almighty and the essence of their spiritual journey.

This concert has been conceptualised by Devaki Pandit. One of the leading classical vocalists, after studying the literature, and poetry of these women saints in their respective regional language to comprehend the socio - cultural and folk music traditions context of their times. The performance offers a glimpse into the expressive power of these saint poetesses through their "vachanas, Abhangas, Vaakh, Dohas, and Bhajans". Their life and poetry inspired and uplifted all those who aspired to tread on the path of spirituality.

Devaki Pandit, a renowned classical singer of Atrauli gharana has dedicated her life to preserving the classical music tradition. A versatile artist, skilled in classical, semi-classical, Bhajan, Ghazals, and film music, Devaki has received numerous accolades, including the prestigious "Young Maestros" award presented by former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

The musical journey ‘Advaita’ is scripted and narrated by award-winning renowned poet, lyricist, and writer Vaibhav Joshi. He has trans-created the original works of the seven female poetesses to Hindi. He reflects upon the poetry and expression of the saints with an in-depth understanding and insights of their spirituality.

The performance is led by vocalist composer Devaki Pandit along with a talented ensemble of musicians. Kamlesh Bhadkamkar music arranger and keyboard. Vinayak Netke (Tabla), Nilesh Parab (Percussion), Shridhar Parthasarthy (Mridangam), Sagar Sathe (Harmonium), Amar Oak (Flute), Shruti Bhave (Violin), Amogh Dandekar (Guitar), Chandrakant Lakshpati (Rabab), and Susmirata Dawalkar and Meera Nilakhe for chorus.

Advaita the musical journey celebrates the spiritual path of enlightenment and divine love led by the seven women saint poetesses.

Tickets for the show are available at www.bookmyshow.com