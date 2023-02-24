Check out NCPA music event schedule for March 2023

MUMBAI: Indian music with its rich legacy of over three millennia, has always had a pride of place in the art world.

The NCPA embraces all the major strands of Indian music and continues to feature a wide spectrum of artistes – from up-and-coming to top-ranking and living legends. The range of genres is equally diverse – from pure classical, and semi-classical to devotional, light, regional, folk and cross-over music. The unique thematic element associated with each property makes it exclusive. Over the past decade, NCPA’s thematically curated Indian music festivals have been appreciated by artistes as well as audiences worldwide.

Upcoming Events in March 2023:

Aye Mohabbat – Celebrating the music of Begum Akhtar

Curated & presented by Tushar Bhatia

With Sraboni Chaudhuri, Shivani Vaswani, Aditi Banerjee and group

When: Friday, March 3, 2023, 6.30 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

About the performance: ‘Aye mohabbat’ is a concert dedicated to the legendary singer Begum Akhtar (1914-1974). The presenter, music composer and sitarist, Tushar Bhatia, has researched extensively and produced a number of albums of Begum Akhtar for HMV, Music India & Sony music. The singers, Sraboni Chaudhuri, Shivani Vaswani and Aditi Banerjee are well-trained established singers. The evening will showcase some popular ghazals, dadras and thumris from Begum Akhtar’s repertoire covering multiple languages, from Urdu, Bhojpuri, and Awadhi, to Bangla. The song selection will include masterpieces like ‘Aye mohabbat’, ‘Diwana banana hai to’, ‘Koyaliya mat kar pukar’, ‘Mere humnafas’ and such others. Highlighting the uniqueness of her works, Tushar Bhatia will also share personal interactions with people close to her, along with some interesting anecdotes about this celebrated master musician.

Hindustani Classical Vocal Music

by Harish Tiwari of Kirana Ghara

When: Saturday, March 4, 6.30 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre

About the performance: Initially trained by Thakur Chaubey, Ajay and Nandlal Baranashi, Harish Tiwari was privileged to be groomed in the Kirana Gharana style by the great doyen Bhimsen Joshi. Endowed with a strong voice that is heavily reminiscent of his legendary guru’s; his singing has remarkable impressions of his mentor’s inimitable style. Harish Tiwari is a lecturer in music at the Delhi University and has been a regular performer in AIR, Doordarshan and prestigious music festivals across India.

Living Traditions: Festival of Madhya Pradesh

An NCPA presentation supported by Govt. of Madhya Pradesh, Directorate of Culture

India is perhaps the most musical and musically diverse regions in the world. This diversity is evident in the folk traditions associated with different regions. Through this festival, we try to showcase the folk traditions of different regions. This year the focus is on Madhya Pradesh

Living Traditions: Day 1

When: Friday, March 10, 2023, 6.30 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Kabir songs by Jagdish Boriala group

The works of Kabir (c. 1425-1505) and other saint poets have had a pride of place in the cultural heritage of the Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh. These are preserved and propagated through the oral tradition of the Malwa region. Couched in Malwi language, the musical renditions are based on diverse melodies, reflecting a folk flavour characteristic of the region.

Raee Nritya by Devki Ram Kushwaha Group

Raee is a popular dance form prevalent in the region of Bundelkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Performed by veiled female dancers, it is meant to celebrate victory in war. The movement of the body and feet are accompanied by vocal music and instruments like algoza, mridang and daphali.

Bundelkhandi Folk Drama by Sandeep Srivastava Group

Translated from Kafan aur pus ki rat, a play originally written in Hindi by the great novelist, Munshi Premchand, Sadhau ghisu mare na madhau is a theatrical adaptation presented in the folk style of Bundelkhand.

Living Traditions: Day 2

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 6.30 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Bagheli Folk Song by Roshni Prasad Mishra Group

Baghelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh has had a long tradition of performing songs that are associated with different rites of passage from birth to death. The group will present a few songs such as sohar, anjuri, mundan, barua, madba, banna-banni, karma and such others associated with various stages in human life.

Gangaur Folk Dance by Vishal Sakalle Group

Performed during the first month of the Hindu calendar (Chaitra), the festival of Gangaur celebrates the union of lord Shiva (Gan) and his consort, goddess Gauri or Parvati. Bedecked in colourful costumes, both married and unmarried women dance merrily to the accompaniment of rituals and folk songs, seeking blessings of the holy couple.

Bagheli Folk Drama by Neeraj Punder Group

Based on a traditional belief that a child born with its feet coming out first, has magic in its feet, Latmarba is a folk story of one such person, Jiyaman. At first, unaware of his ‘miraculous’ power, he struggles through life. However, upon realising the gift that he is endowed with, his life changes forever. Presented through the medium of Bagheli songs and dance, this folk drama conveys a socially significant message.

Guru in Residence

Master-Class on ‘Bandish’ in Hindustani music conducted by Ajoy Chakrabarty

In partnership with HSBC

When: March 14 to 16, 2023, 10.00 am to 4.30 pm

Where: West Room 1, Above Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA

Registrations: In Progress - Applications are invited from vocalists of Hindustani music (khayal and /or thumri). Preference will be given to those with at least a ‘B’ grade of the AIR.

About the Master - Class: Under this educational initiative, a senior guru is invited to impart advanced training to a select group of music practitioners. Ajoy Chakrabarty, doyen of Patiala Gharana, will conduct a workshop on ‘Bandish’ in classical and semi-classical music. An eminent vocalist who has had the privilege of training with great masters like Gyan Prakash Ghosh and Munawar Ali Khan, Ajoy Chakrabarty has been a guru to several students at the ITC-SRA and Shrutinandan, Kolkata.