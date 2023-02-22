Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal collaborate for a romantic track after a year! 'Mast Aankhein' presented by T-Series to release on 24th February

MUMBAI: Two of the most celebrated singers, Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal collaborate yet another time for a beautiful love song ‘Mast Aankhein’ produced by Bhushan Kumar. The duo who never failed to impress us are back again after one year for a love single to work their magic once more on 24th February! That’s not it, this is the first time Tulsi and Jubin are going to share the screen together for a music video that also features Shantanu Maheshwari and Shweta Sharda. Though, they’ve been co-singers for their earlier songs, this will be the very first time the fans are going to witness the two together featuring in the same video.

Talking about the collaboration, Tulsi Kumar said, “Jubin and I have worked on multiple songs together and it’s always fun working with him. We are coming up with a love song after a year and we’re both really excited, especially because this is also our first music video where we’re featuring together which makes it extra special.”

To that Jubin Nautiyal adds, "It’s always a delight to work with Tulsi Kumar, she brings an amazing vibe and energy to a project, apart from being a good artist she’s a good human being and that reflects in her work . ‘Mast Aankhein’ is a very different song that has an amazing vibe to it. I’m eagerly waiting for this one to release, because we’re not only coming back together after a year, but we’re also sharing the screen together.”

Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal have given us various hits every time they have collaborated right from romantic tracks to devotional. We can’t wait to find out what they’ve got for us this time with ‘Mast Aankhein.’