RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Feb 2023 14:49 |  By RnMTeam

Is there a romance brewing between Kashika Kapoor and Anuj Saini on the set of their upcoming film Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass? - Reveals an insider

MUMBAI: The news is all around that these two young, talented actors, Kashika Kapoor and Anuj Saini are going to be seen for the first time on screen for their film Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass. The duo who is currently shooting in Varanasi for their debut film, have indeed turned out to be very close on the sets of the film. We've brought you insider information from the sets as revealed by eyewitnesses over their bond.

There is a buzz around that Kashika Kapoor is a very private person when it comes to making friends or being close to someone, but when Kashika gets comfortable, she opens up with the person and develops a great rapport between them. And now, according to our sources, there are various reports about Kashika Kapoor getting close to Anuj Saini, her co-star from their film AGMP. Yes, you read that right.

One of the close eyes witnessed from the sets revealed, "Yes we are currently shooting in Varanasi, and the duo has developed a very close bond in a very short span of time. They are frequently seen on set spending time together, such as having lunch and going for a walk or helping each other during the scenes. Recently, we celebrated Kashika's birthday on the sets, and Anuj brought her a bouquet of flowers and also gifted her something special. And instead of taking a break from the schedule for her birthday, Kashika decided to work through it. They both seem to be very happy and Kashika's and Anuj's interaction has been sparkling their dating rumors on the sets of the film"

The couple hasn't confirmed anything, but they are frequently seen on social media sharing pictures of each other and expressing their love for one another.

MUMBAI: The news is all around that these two young, talented actors, Kashika Kapoor and Anuj Saini are going to be seen for the first time on screen for their film Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass. The duo who is currently shooting in Varanasi for their debut film, have indeed turned out to be very close on the sets of the film. We've brought you insider information from the sets as revealed by eyewitnesses over their bond.

There is a buzz around that Kashika Kapoor is a very private person when it comes to making friends or being close to someone, but when Kashika gets comfortable, she opens up with the person and develops a great rapport between them. And now, according to our sources, there are various reports about Kashika Kapoor getting close to Anuj Saini, her co-star from their film AGMP. Yes, you read that right.

One of the close eyes witnessed from the sets revealed, "Yes we are currently shooting in Varanasi, and the duo has developed a very close bond in a very short span of time. They are frequently seen on set spending time together, such as having lunch and going for a walk or helping each other during the scenes. Recently, we celebrated Kashika's birthday on the sets, and Anuj brought her a bouquet of flowers and also gifted her something special. And instead of taking a break from the schedule for her birthday, Kashika decided to work through it. They both seem to be very happy and Kashika's and Anuj's interaction has been sparkling their dating rumors on the sets of the film"

The couple hasn't confirmed anything, but they are frequently seen on social media sharing pictures of each other and expressing their love for one another.

Apart from Anuj Saini and Kashika Kapoor, the film also stars Alka Amin and Atul Shrivastav, Good Idea film, and Spunk Productions presents The film. Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass is helmed by Prradip Khairwair.

Apart from Anuj Saini and Kashika Kapoor, the film also stars Alka Amin and Atul Shrivastav, Good Idea film, and Spunk Productions presents The film. Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass is helmed by Prradip Khairwair.

Tags
Kashika Kapoor Anuj Saini Atul Shriva
Related news
 | 22 Feb 2023

Is there a romance brewing between Kashika Kapoor and Anuj Saini on the set of their upcoming film Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass? - Reveals an insider

MUMBAI: The news is all around that these two young, talented actors, Kashika Kapoor and Anuj Saini are going to be seen for the first time on screen for their film Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass.

read more
 | 24 Dec 2022

Christmas 2022-Kashika Kapoor is too hot to handle in this bikini look as she is all set to bring in Christmas from her gateway in Goa

MUMBAI: Kashika Kapoor is one of the rising celebrities in the Bollywood industry. The actress, who is currently enjoying her getaway in Goa, is all set to ring in Christmas along with her sisters. 

read more
 | 08 Dec 2022

WHAT! Kashika Kapoor Had Bagged Her First Project With T-series Along With Arjun Bijlani and Gurmeet Choudhary for Dil Pe Zakhm Song, Just At The Age of 18

MUMBAI: Every year, many gifted actors come into the industry with dreams of becoming a big star. And Bollywood industry has always opened such brilliant actors with open arms.

read more
 | 15 Feb 2022

Music video 'Yaar ki Mehfil' featuring Ashnoor Kaur, Anuj Saini, Paras Kalnawat out now

MUMBAI: Popular faces of the entertainment industry Ashnoor Kaur, Anuj Saini and Paras Kalnawat have come together for their upcoming music video 'Yaar ki Mehfil'. The song is sung by Stebin Ben. The trio shares their experience of working in the music video.

read more
 | 31 Jan 2022

Kashika Kapoor who stars in T-Series’ Dil Pe Zakhm impresses all with her professionalism!

MUMBAI: Kashika Kapoor who will soon be seen in Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ next single ‘Dil Pe Zakhm’ floored the team with the professionalism she exhibited on set. To add to that the gorgeous lady who is a complete director’s actor also went makeup free for most of the video.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS: Shaping the Future as a Music Copyright Society

MUMBAI: The IPRS has gone on to become the most invaluable and desired support system of the Indiread more

Mirchi launches 'You Do You', to celebrate the month of love in an unconventional way

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

BIG FM ropes in Javed Ali for the return of their much awaited talent show ‘BIG GOLDEN VOICE’ for it's 8TH season

MUMBAI: Lending a keen ear and understanding of the craft, singer extraordinaire Javed Ali is allread more

Music licensing agency Chain Reactor jazzed up the entertainment quotient at the Hockey World Cup opening ceremony

MUMBAI: Chain Reactor Music & Media, a new-age, multi-dimensional music licensing and music mread more

Red FM Announces 5th Edition of Swag Fest!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the biggeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Arpita Chakraborty Revives Lata Mangeshkar’s Cult Song "Hai Isi Mei Pyar Ki Aabru”

MUMBAI: Melodious singer Arpita Chakraborty has breathed new life into the iconic Lata Mangeshkar song "Hai Isi Mei Pyar Ki Aabru." The song was...read more

2
Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal collaborate for a romantic track after a year! 'Mast Aankhein' presented by T-Series to release on 24th February

MUMBAI: Two of the most celebrated singers, Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal collaborate yet another time for a beautiful love song ‘Mast Aankhein’...read more

3
BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD set to embar on ASIA TOUR IN MARCH

MUMBAI: Out now, Black Country, New Road have premiered a new live film on YouTube with entirely new material taken from their three sold-out back-to...read more

4
DIRTY SHIRT shares full concert video from Pol'and'Rock 2022

MUMBAI: After performing at Pol'and'Rock back in 2021, Transylvanian FolkCore Orchestra Dirty Shirt was requested back to play the main stage on the...read more

5
Sonu Nigam wanted to confront attackers, uncut video from incident goes viral! Insiders say, “He Even Took His Team Members To Hospital…”

MUMBAI: A new, clearer and longer video of the unfortunate events that occurred post Sonu Nigam's Chembur concert have surfaced which reveals Sonu...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games