Is there a romance brewing between Kashika Kapoor and Anuj Saini on the set of their upcoming film Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass? - Reveals an insider

MUMBAI: The news is all around that these two young, talented actors, Kashika Kapoor and Anuj Saini are going to be seen for the first time on screen for their film Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass. The duo who is currently shooting in Varanasi for their debut film, have indeed turned out to be very close on the sets of the film. We've brought you insider information from the sets as revealed by eyewitnesses over their bond.

There is a buzz around that Kashika Kapoor is a very private person when it comes to making friends or being close to someone, but when Kashika gets comfortable, she opens up with the person and develops a great rapport between them. And now, according to our sources, there are various reports about Kashika Kapoor getting close to Anuj Saini, her co-star from their film AGMP. Yes, you read that right.

One of the close eyes witnessed from the sets revealed, "Yes we are currently shooting in Varanasi, and the duo has developed a very close bond in a very short span of time. They are frequently seen on set spending time together, such as having lunch and going for a walk or helping each other during the scenes. Recently, we celebrated Kashika's birthday on the sets, and Anuj brought her a bouquet of flowers and also gifted her something special. And instead of taking a break from the schedule for her birthday, Kashika decided to work through it. They both seem to be very happy and Kashika's and Anuj's interaction has been sparkling their dating rumors on the sets of the film"

The couple hasn't confirmed anything, but they are frequently seen on social media sharing pictures of each other and expressing their love for one another.

Apart from Anuj Saini and Kashika Kapoor, the film also stars Alka Amin and Atul Shrivastav, Good Idea film, and Spunk Productions presents The film. Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass is helmed by Prradip Khairwair.

