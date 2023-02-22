In the mood for some Indie Music? Anuv Jain is all set to perform live at Vh1 Supersonic 2023!

MUMBAI: As Vh1 Supersonic 2023 makes a comeback after its lockdown-induced hiatus, the festival is leaving no stone unturned to make this edition bigger, and better than ever before. This time around, India’s largest multi-genre music and lifestyle festival is bringing a phenomenal line-up of artists and a multitude of experiences for the SuperFam.

Speaking of the line-up, one of the freshest and most sought-after names on this list is the Indie singer/songwriter, Anuv Jain. With just nine songs, this talented artist quickly rose to fame and continues to win hearts wherever he goes.

Jain started his journey with music back when he was 17 with a song titled Meri Baaton Mein Tu, and his professional journey in 2016 with the song Baarishen, which was an instant hit. Since then, he has played at multiple music festivals and concerts and is now bringing his well-known charm to Vh1 Supersonic 2023.

Vh1 Supersonic is a name that has been around for ten years now, and has been stepping up its game every year after year. In this year’s edition, the multi-genre music and lifestyle festival will be headlined by pop stars Anne-Marie and TYGA, followed by mind blowing artists like Stalvart John, Anushka, OX7GEN, Farhan Akhtar, Divine, Prateek Kuhad, and Bengaluru’s hip-hop/pop duo RANJ x Clifr.

Vh1 Supersonic 2023 is promising to be an experience like never before, and you must not miss it! Block your calendars from 24th to 26th February and haul yourself to Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune. Be there, be free!