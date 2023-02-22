RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Feb 2023 17:14 |  By RnMTeam

In the mood for some Indie Music? Anuv Jain is all set to perform live at Vh1 Supersonic 2023!

MUMBAI: As Vh1 Supersonic 2023 makes a comeback after its lockdown-induced hiatus, the festival is leaving no stone unturned to make this edition bigger, and better than ever before. This time around, India’s largest multi-genre music and lifestyle festival is bringing a phenomenal line-up of artists and a multitude of experiences for the SuperFam.

Speaking of the line-up, one of the freshest and most sought-after names on this list is the Indie singer/songwriter, Anuv Jain. With just nine songs, this talented artist quickly rose to fame and continues to win hearts wherever he goes.

Jain started his journey with music back when he was 17 with a song titled Meri Baaton Mein Tu, and his professional journey in 2016 with the song Baarishen, which was an instant hit. Since then, he has played at multiple music festivals and concerts and is now bringing his well-known charm to Vh1 Supersonic 2023.

Vh1 Supersonic is a name that has been around for ten years now, and has been stepping up its game every year after year. In this year’s edition, the multi-genre music and lifestyle festival will be headlined by pop stars Anne-Marie and TYGA, followed by mind blowing artists like Stalvart John, Anushka, OX7GEN, Farhan Akhtar, Divine, Prateek Kuhad, and Bengaluru’s hip-hop/pop duo RANJ x Clifr.

Vh1 Supersonic 2023 is promising to be an experience like never before, and you must not miss it! Block your calendars from 24th to 26th February and haul yourself to Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune. Be there, be free!

Book the tickets now at: https://www.skillboxes.com/events/vh1-supersonic

Tags
Anuv Jain Vh1 Supersonic music Songs
Related news
 | 22 Feb 2023

Tanishk to compose and sing his first ever Indie pop single 'Taare', releasing on 23rd February

MUMBAI: Music composer Tanishk who has given several hits like Dance Meri Rani, Jehda Nasha, The Punjaabban, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track and many more with his impeccable composition, is all set to leave the fans awestruck with his first ever Indie pop single ‘Taare.’ Interestingly, as one of t

read more
 | 22 Feb 2023

Sonu Nigam wanted to confront attackers, uncut video from incident goes viral! Insiders say, “He Even Took His Team Members To Hospital…”

MUMBAI: A new, clearer and longer video of the unfortunate events that occurred post Sonu Nigam's Chembur concert have surfaced which reveals Sonu wanting to go back and confront the attacker instead of slipping away.

read more
 | 22 Feb 2023

BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD set to embar on ASIA TOUR IN MARCH

MUMBAI: Out now, Black Country, New Road have premiered a new live film on YouTube with entirely new material taken from their three sold-out back-to-back shows at Bush Hall in December 2022.

read more
 | 22 Feb 2023

Zaeden is back to win the hearts of his fans with "JAANA" featuring Amyra Dastur

MUMBAI: Enthralled by the great response to his debut release "tere bina" with VYRL Originals in 2019, Zaeden releases "jaana," a soothing, romantic, and enchanting music composition that is likely to captivate the hearts of gen-z and millennials.

read more
 | 22 Feb 2023

Arpita Chakraborty Revives Lata Mangeshkar’s Cult Song "Hai Isi Mei Pyar Ki Aabru”

MUMBAI: Melodious singer Arpita Chakraborty has breathed new life into the iconic Lata Mangeshkar song "Hai Isi Mei Pyar Ki Aabru." The song was originally featured in the 1969 film "Anpadh," and has since become a cult classic.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS: Shaping the Future as a Music Copyright Society

MUMBAI: The IPRS has gone on to become the most invaluable and desired support system of the Indiread more

Mirchi launches 'You Do You', to celebrate the month of love in an unconventional way

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

BIG FM ropes in Javed Ali for the return of their much awaited talent show ‘BIG GOLDEN VOICE’ for it's 8TH season

MUMBAI: Lending a keen ear and understanding of the craft, singer extraordinaire Javed Ali is allread more

Music licensing agency Chain Reactor jazzed up the entertainment quotient at the Hockey World Cup opening ceremony

MUMBAI: Chain Reactor Music & Media, a new-age, multi-dimensional music licensing and music mread more

Red FM Announces 5th Edition of Swag Fest!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the biggeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Is there a romance brewing between Kashika Kapoor and Anuj Saini on the set of their upcoming film Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass? - Reveals an insider

MUMBAI: The news is all around that these two young, talented actors, Kashika Kapoor and Anuj Saini are going to be seen for the first time on screen...read more

2
Arpita Chakraborty Revives Lata Mangeshkar’s Cult Song "Hai Isi Mei Pyar Ki Aabru”

MUMBAI: Melodious singer Arpita Chakraborty has breathed new life into the iconic Lata Mangeshkar song "Hai Isi Mei Pyar Ki Aabru." The song was...read more

3
Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal collaborate for a romantic track after a year! 'Mast Aankhein' presented by T-Series to release on 24th February

MUMBAI: Two of the most celebrated singers, Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal collaborate yet another time for a beautiful love song ‘Mast Aankhein’...read more

4
BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD set to embar on ASIA TOUR IN MARCH

MUMBAI: Out now, Black Country, New Road have premiered a new live film on YouTube with entirely new material taken from their three sold-out back-to...read more

5
DIRTY SHIRT shares full concert video from Pol'and'Rock 2022

MUMBAI: After performing at Pol'and'Rock back in 2021, Transylvanian FolkCore Orchestra Dirty Shirt was requested back to play the main stage on the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games