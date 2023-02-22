Tanishk to compose and sing his first ever Indie pop single 'Taare', releasing on 23rd February

MUMBAI: Music composer Tanishk who has given several hits like Dance Meri Rani, Jehda Nasha, The Punjaabban, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track and many more with his impeccable composition, is all set to leave the fans awestruck with his first ever Indie pop single ‘Taare.’ Interestingly, as one of the rare occasions, Tanishk is not only composing the song, but he is also the lead singer of this Indie song penned by Rashmi Virag with animation by digital creator Pixoury.
From debuting for a song as composer to now being the singer of his first Indie pop composition, Tanishk truly justifies his journey in the music industry. Starting from a Bengali music album, and later working as a music producer, the composer finally got a break by co-composing a song from the film ‘Tanu weds Manu Returns’ which led to his solo composition in Kapil Sharma’s film ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karun.’ Ever since then, there has been no stopping for Tanishk. With Tanishk composing as well as lending his voice to ‘Taare’ we can’t wait to find out more about the song.
MUMBAI: The IPRS has gone on to become the most invaluable and desired support system of the Indiread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more
MUMBAI: Lending a keen ear and understanding of the craft, singer extraordinaire Javed Ali is allread more
MUMBAI: Chain Reactor Music & Media, a new-age, multi-dimensional music licensing and music mread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the biggeread more
MUMBAI: Enthralled by the great response to his debut release "tere bina" with VYRL Originals in 2019, Zaeden releases "jaana," a soothing, romantic...read more
MUMBAI: Most memorable characters grab our attention through their larger-than-life personas. Cinema became that bridge that invoked a style...read more
MUMBAI: Out now, Black Country, New Road have premiered a new live film on YouTube with entirely new material taken from their three sold-out back-to...read more
MUMBAI: The news is all around that these two young, talented actors, Kashika Kapoor and Anuj Saini are going to be seen for the first time on screen...read more
MUMBAI: Two of the most celebrated singers, Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal collaborate yet another time for a beautiful love song ‘Mast Aankhein’...read more