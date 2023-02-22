RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Feb 2023 17:58 |  By RnMTeam

Tanishk to compose and sing his first ever Indie pop single 'Taare', releasing on 23rd February

MUMBAI: Music composer Tanishk who has given several hits like Dance Meri Rani, Jehda Nasha, The Punjaabban, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track and many more with his impeccable composition, is all set to leave the fans awestruck with his first ever Indie pop single ‘Taare.’ Interestingly, as one of the rare occasions, Tanishk is not only composing the song, but he is also the lead singer of this Indie song penned by Rashmi Virag with animation by digital creator Pixoury.

From debuting for a song as composer to now being the singer of his first Indie pop composition, Tanishk truly justifies his journey in the music industry. Starting from a Bengali music album, and later working as a music producer, the composer finally got a break by co-composing a song from the film ‘Tanu weds Manu Returns’ which led to his solo composition in Kapil Sharma’s film ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karun.’ Ever since then, there has been no stopping for Tanishk. With Tanishk composing as well as lending his voice to ‘Taare’ we can’t wait to find out more about the song.

Tags
Tanishk music
Related news
 | 22 Feb 2023

Sonu Nigam wanted to confront attackers, uncut video from incident goes viral! Insiders say, “He Even Took His Team Members To Hospital…”

MUMBAI: A new, clearer and longer video of the unfortunate events that occurred post Sonu Nigam's Chembur concert have surfaced which reveals Sonu wanting to go back and confront the attacker instead of slipping away.

read more
 | 22 Feb 2023

In the mood for some Indie Music? Anuv Jain is all set to perform live at Vh1 Supersonic 2023!

MUMBAI: As Vh1 Supersonic 2023 makes a comeback after its lockdown-induced hiatus, the festival is leaving no stone unturned to make this edition bigger, and better than ever before.

read more
 | 22 Feb 2023

BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD set to embar on ASIA TOUR IN MARCH

MUMBAI: Out now, Black Country, New Road have premiered a new live film on YouTube with entirely new material taken from their three sold-out back-to-back shows at Bush Hall in December 2022.

read more
 | 22 Feb 2023

Zaeden is back to win the hearts of his fans with "JAANA" featuring Amyra Dastur

MUMBAI: Enthralled by the great response to his debut release "tere bina" with VYRL Originals in 2019, Zaeden releases "jaana," a soothing, romantic, and enchanting music composition that is likely to captivate the hearts of gen-z and millennials.

read more
 | 22 Feb 2023

Arpita Chakraborty Revives Lata Mangeshkar’s Cult Song "Hai Isi Mei Pyar Ki Aabru”

MUMBAI: Melodious singer Arpita Chakraborty has breathed new life into the iconic Lata Mangeshkar song "Hai Isi Mei Pyar Ki Aabru." The song was originally featured in the 1969 film "Anpadh," and has since become a cult classic.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS: Shaping the Future as a Music Copyright Society

MUMBAI: The IPRS has gone on to become the most invaluable and desired support system of the Indiread more

Mirchi launches 'You Do You', to celebrate the month of love in an unconventional way

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

BIG FM ropes in Javed Ali for the return of their much awaited talent show ‘BIG GOLDEN VOICE’ for it's 8TH season

MUMBAI: Lending a keen ear and understanding of the craft, singer extraordinaire Javed Ali is allread more

Music licensing agency Chain Reactor jazzed up the entertainment quotient at the Hockey World Cup opening ceremony

MUMBAI: Chain Reactor Music & Media, a new-age, multi-dimensional music licensing and music mread more

Red FM Announces 5th Edition of Swag Fest!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the biggeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Zaeden is back to win the hearts of his fans with "JAANA" featuring Amyra Dastur

MUMBAI: Enthralled by the great response to his debut release "tere bina" with VYRL Originals in 2019, Zaeden releases "jaana," a soothing, romantic...read more

2
From styling stalwarts like Khiladi Akshay Kumar to Thalapathy Vijay, meet Komal Shahani, who talks about her working experience!

MUMBAI: Most memorable characters grab our attention through their larger-than-life personas. Cinema became that bridge that invoked a style...read more

3
BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD set to embar on ASIA TOUR IN MARCH

MUMBAI: Out now, Black Country, New Road have premiered a new live film on YouTube with entirely new material taken from their three sold-out back-to...read more

4
Is there a romance brewing between Kashika Kapoor and Anuj Saini on the set of their upcoming film Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass? - Reveals an insider

MUMBAI: The news is all around that these two young, talented actors, Kashika Kapoor and Anuj Saini are going to be seen for the first time on screen...read more

5
Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal collaborate for a romantic track after a year! 'Mast Aankhein' presented by T-Series to release on 24th February

MUMBAI: Two of the most celebrated singers, Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal collaborate yet another time for a beautiful love song ‘Mast Aankhein’...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games