News |  22 Feb 2023 14:06 |  By RnMTeam

From styling stalwarts like Khiladi Akshay Kumar to Thalapathy Vijay, meet Komal Shahani, who talks about her working experience!

MUMBAI: Most memorable characters grab our attention through their larger-than-life personas. Cinema became that bridge that invoked a style statement amongst the masses. Many aspects of filmmaking have always been appreciated; however, designers and stylists, who work day and night, have yet to be highly spoken of. The rising popularity and demand for talents have created opportunities for them to contribute substantially to art creation.

One such talent is Komal Shahani, who has been in the industry for over a decade and has done notable work. She has collaborated with ace directors and actors like Akshay Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay, to name a few. Her upcoming film Selfiee, produced by Dharma Productions, showcases her significant contribution to the custom-made look and feel of Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur.

Shahani has been a go-to person, especially for Khiladi, with whom she has worked on his previous projects like Khiladi 786, Boss, and many advertisements like Lodha, Kurkure, Sting, and many more. She has an innate sense of visual storytelling that seamlessly blends with the director's perception. It's these lessons that she cherishes the most.

Shahani has her process, which has also grabbed attention down south. Her versatile designs are well-known for their custom-made styling. She has worked with Chiyaan Vikram for Cobra and styled Thalapathy Vijay for his blockbuster films like Theri, Jilla, Bigil, Thupakki, and Mersal. She has closely worked with Jawan Director Atlee, with whom she shares a great camaraderie.

Mrunal Thakur has received accolades, especially for the Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe song from Selfiee. We got to speak to Mrunal about this, and she shared, "I had a great experience working with Komal. She gave me a new look, changing the narrative about my identity. I look forward to working with her on my future projects."

Well, Komal has a lot of projects lined up and a packed schedule in the coming days. She has signed an international project with director Tarsem Singh and writer Balaji Mohan's movie for actress Amala Paul.

