Top 5 Songs to tune into this Maha Shivratri

MUMBAI: Maha Shivrati is here and we are all set to celebrate this festival with a bang here are 5 songs to add to the festivities of this incredible occasion!

1. Mere Bhole Nath

The song Mere Bhole Nath is the latest single presented by T-Series sung by none other than Jubin Nautiyal. The music video for this song has recently been released. Listening to the song, you will instantly feel peaceful and calm on the inside.

2. Shiva Mantra (Om Namah Shivaya)

This Shiva Mantra by Indian Trap & S. J. Jananiy sets the perfect tone for your Maha Shivratri celebrations. They have added modern beats to a traditional and devotional song, which makes it more appealing to the younger generation.

3. Shiva Shiva Shiva Shiv Shambhu

This song Shiva Shiva Shiva Shiv Shambhu, by Agam Aggarwal, is a bhajan dedicated to lord Siva. This song is shot with various idols and temples of Lord Shiva in the background and is very soothing to the ears.

4. Shivashtakam

This traditional devotional song dedicated to Lord Shiva is sung by Rajalakshmi Sanjay. The music director of this song is Sohini Mishra. The lyrical video of this song shows us the various forms of Lord Shiva that add to its majesty.

5. Gauri Shankar

We cannot end this list without mentioning this song. As the title suggests, this song by Hansraj Raghuwanshi tells us the story of the goddess and Lord Shiva.

Hope you all have an amazing Maha Shivratri with these devotional songs!