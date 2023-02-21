Top 5 Songs to tune into this Maha Shivratri

MUMBAI: Maha Shivrati is here and we are all set to celebrate this festival with a bang here are 5 songs to add to the festivities of this incredible occasion!
1. Mere Bhole Nath
The song Mere Bhole Nath is the latest single presented by T-Series sung by none other than Jubin Nautiyal. The music video for this song has recently been released. Listening to the song, you will instantly feel peaceful and calm on the inside.
2. Shiva Mantra (Om Namah Shivaya)
This Shiva Mantra by Indian Trap & S. J. Jananiy sets the perfect tone for your Maha Shivratri celebrations. They have added modern beats to a traditional and devotional song, which makes it more appealing to the younger generation.
3. Shiva Shiva Shiva Shiv Shambhu
This song Shiva Shiva Shiva Shiv Shambhu, by Agam Aggarwal, is a bhajan dedicated to lord Siva. This song is shot with various idols and temples of Lord Shiva in the background and is very soothing to the ears.
4. Shivashtakam
This traditional devotional song dedicated to Lord Shiva is sung by Rajalakshmi Sanjay. The music director of this song is Sohini Mishra. The lyrical video of this song shows us the various forms of Lord Shiva that add to its majesty.
5. Gauri Shankar
We cannot end this list without mentioning this song. As the title suggests, this song by Hansraj Raghuwanshi tells us the story of the goddess and Lord Shiva.
Hope you all have an amazing Maha Shivratri with these devotional songs!
MUMBAI: The IPRS has gone on to become the most invaluable and desired support system of the Indiread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more
MUMBAI: Lending a keen ear and understanding of the craft, singer extraordinaire Javed Ali is allread more
MUMBAI: Chain Reactor Music & Media, a new-age, multi-dimensional music licensing and music mread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the biggeread more
MUMBAI: Madverse, the next generation for artists service platform, has announced its partnership with Indian Music Diaries, the premier forum for...read more
MUMBAI: One of India’s largest multi-genre music and lifestyle fest, Vh1 Supersonic is back with a stellar artist line-up, ready to give a...read more
MUMBAI: On February 17, Capitol Records will release Niall Horan’s new single, “Heaven”—his first new solo material in almost three years. The chart...read more
MUMBAI: The idea to celebrate International Mother Language Day was the initiative of Bangladesh. It was approved at the 1999 UNESCO General...read more
MUMBAI: Montreal’s Dead Alright (the solo project of Brand New Lungs/ Never Hit Again frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) has released the new single...read more