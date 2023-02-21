RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Feb 2023 20:05 |  By RnMTeam

Top 5 Songs to tune into this Maha Shivratri

MUMBAI: Maha Shivrati is here and we are all set to celebrate this festival with a bang here are 5 songs to add to the festivities of this incredible occasion!

1. Mere Bhole Nath

The song Mere Bhole Nath is the latest single presented by T-Series sung by none other than Jubin Nautiyal. The music video for this song has recently been released. Listening to the song, you will instantly feel peaceful and calm on the inside.

2. Shiva Mantra (Om Namah Shivaya)

This Shiva Mantra by Indian Trap & S. J. Jananiy sets the perfect tone for your Maha Shivratri celebrations. They have added modern beats to a traditional and devotional song, which makes it more appealing to the younger generation.

3. Shiva Shiva Shiva Shiv Shambhu

This song Shiva Shiva Shiva Shiv Shambhu, by Agam Aggarwal, is a bhajan dedicated to lord Siva. This song is shot with various idols and temples of Lord Shiva in the background and is very soothing to the ears.

4. Shivashtakam

This traditional devotional song dedicated to Lord Shiva is sung by Rajalakshmi Sanjay. The music director of this song is Sohini Mishra. The lyrical video of this song shows us the various forms of Lord Shiva that add to its majesty.

5. Gauri Shankar

We cannot end this list without mentioning this song. As the title suggests, this song by Hansraj Raghuwanshi tells us the story of the goddess and Lord Shiva.

Hope you all have an amazing Maha Shivratri with these devotional songs!

Tags
Songs Maha Shivratri music
Related news
 | 21 Feb 2023

Delhi audience to witness the poetic evening with Ghazal Festival

MUMBAI: The Delhi Government's art and culture arm, Sahitya Kala Parishad, which promotes diverse Indian art and culture, is organizing an evening of poetic expression with Ghazal Festival on 23rd and 24th February 2023 at L.T.G Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House.

read more
 | 21 Feb 2023

IRCTC's Commitment to Quality and Excellence Highlighted by Inclusion of Nova Dahi, Praised by American Sociologist Salvatore Babones

MUMBAI: Salvatore Babones, a well-known sociologist from the United States, recently praised the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Nova Dairy for their premium Nova Dahi, which was a component of his meal on the Rajdhani Express. Mr.

read more
 | 21 Feb 2023

Brainseed International School achieved outstanding benchmarks in the Olympiad

MUMBAI: Brainseed International School, dedicated to making every learner future-ready with its state-of-the-art digital learning solutions and latest pedagogies, has recently recorded an impressive feat in the recent online Olympiad organised by the International Olympiad Foundation.

read more
 | 21 Feb 2023

"Heaven"- Niall Horan first new solo release in nearly three years- out February 17 on Capitol Records

MUMBAI: On February 17, Capitol Records will release Niall Horan’s new single, “Heaven”—his first new solo material in almost three years. The chart-topping artist wrote the track with John Ryan and Joel Little, who also produced, and Tobias Jesso Jr.

read more
 | 21 Feb 2023

Abdu Rozik turns love guru on the sets of Amazon miniTV’s Playground Season 2

MUMBAI: Amazon miniTV- Amazon’s free video streaming service has introduced Playground Season 2 which is bigger and more challenging, with the mentors putting in their best foot forward with their respective teams.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS: Shaping the Future as a Music Copyright Society

MUMBAI: The IPRS has gone on to become the most invaluable and desired support system of the Indiread more

Mirchi launches 'You Do You', to celebrate the month of love in an unconventional way

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

BIG FM ropes in Javed Ali for the return of their much awaited talent show ‘BIG GOLDEN VOICE’ for it's 8TH season

MUMBAI: Lending a keen ear and understanding of the craft, singer extraordinaire Javed Ali is allread more

Music licensing agency Chain Reactor jazzed up the entertainment quotient at the Hockey World Cup opening ceremony

MUMBAI: Chain Reactor Music & Media, a new-age, multi-dimensional music licensing and music mread more

Red FM Announces 5th Edition of Swag Fest!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the biggeread more

top# 5 articles

1
MADverse and Indian Music Diaries Join Forces to Revolutionise the Independent Music Scene in India

MUMBAI: Madverse, the next generation for artists service platform, has announced its partnership with Indian Music Diaries, the premier forum for...read more

2
Pune to experience the DIVINE intervention at Vh1 Supersonic 2023!

MUMBAI: One of India’s largest multi-genre music and lifestyle fest, Vh1 Supersonic is back with a stellar artist line-up, ready to give a...read more

3
"Heaven"- Niall Horan first new solo release in nearly three years- out February 17 on Capitol Records

MUMBAI: On February 17, Capitol Records will release Niall Horan’s new single, “Heaven”—his first new solo material in almost three years. The chart...read more

4
Soumita Saha's International Mother tongue day message touches netizens

MUMBAI: The idea to celebrate International Mother Language Day was the initiative of Bangladesh. It was approved at the 1999 UNESCO General...read more

5
Montreal’s Dead Alright (the solo project of Brand New Lungs frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) releases new single "Parasites" Track Features Guest Vocals By Davey Knight of Debt Cemetary

MUMBAI: Montreal’s Dead Alright (the solo project of Brand New Lungs/ Never Hit Again frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) has released the new single...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games