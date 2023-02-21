IRCTC's Commitment to Quality and Excellence Highlighted by Inclusion of Nova Dahi, Praised by American Sociologist Salvatore Babones

MUMBAI: Salvatore Babones, a well-known sociologist from the United States, recently praised the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Nova Dairy for their premium Nova Dahi, which was a component of his meal on the Rajdhani Express. Mr. Babones, who is renowned for his work and viewpoints on the global economy, particularly those of former US president Donald Trump, recently traveled on the Rajdhani Express and praised the top-notch food and welcoming environment provided by the IRCTC.
In a Tweet posted on his official handle, Mr. Babones shared a picture of his food and the catering in-charge, Mr. Narendra Kumar. He noted in the tweet that the food's flavor was "first-class," especially in light of the fact that he was traveling in second-class. He praised the quality of the food and the excellent service provided by the IRCTC. He was especially appreciative of the IRCTC's commitment to excellent food quality and their inclusion of Nova Dahi, which he thought was of exceptional quality.
Nova Dairy takes great pride in producing premium-quality dairy products that are enjoyed by millions of people around the world. They retweeted Mr. Babones, glad he was relishing his Nova Dahi.
Nova Dairy is committed to maintaining its high standards of quality and consistency and looks forward to continuing to provide customers with the best possible dairy products.
MUMBAI: The IPRS has gone on to become the most invaluable and desired support system of the Indiread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more
MUMBAI: Lending a keen ear and understanding of the craft, singer extraordinaire Javed Ali is allread more
MUMBAI: Chain Reactor Music & Media, a new-age, multi-dimensional music licensing and music mread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the biggeread more
MUMBAI: In an exclusive interview with Film Companion, singer Alka Yagnik spoke to Anupama Chopra about being the most streamed artist on YouTube in...read more
MUMBAI: If we thought Punjabi music was synonymous with just commercial raps, bangers and club hits, then Coke Studio Bharat’s opening artiste Burrah...read more
MUMBAI: One of India’s largest multi-genre music and lifestyle fest, Vh1 Supersonic is back with a stellar artist line-up, ready to give a...read more
MUMBAI: Montreal’s Dead Alright (the solo project of Brand New Lungs/ Never Hit Again frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) has released the new single...read more
MUMBAI: On February 17, Capitol Records will release Niall Horan’s new single, “Heaven”—his first new solo material in almost three years. The chart...read more