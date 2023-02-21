RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Feb 2023 18:44 |  By RnMTeam

IRCTC's Commitment to Quality and Excellence Highlighted by Inclusion of Nova Dahi, Praised by American Sociologist Salvatore Babones

MUMBAI: Salvatore Babones, a well-known sociologist from the United States, recently praised the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Nova Dairy for their premium Nova Dahi, which was a component of his meal on the Rajdhani Express. Mr. Babones, who is renowned for his work and viewpoints on the global economy, particularly those of former US president Donald Trump, recently traveled on the Rajdhani Express and praised the top-notch food and welcoming environment provided by the IRCTC.

In a Tweet posted on his official handle, Mr. Babones shared a picture of his food and the catering in-charge, Mr. Narendra Kumar. He noted in the tweet that the food's flavor was "first-class," especially in light of the fact that he was traveling in second-class. He praised the quality of the food and the excellent service provided by the IRCTC. He was especially appreciative of the IRCTC's commitment to excellent food quality and their inclusion of Nova Dahi, which he thought was of exceptional quality.

Nova Dairy takes great pride in producing premium-quality dairy products that are enjoyed by millions of people around the world. They retweeted Mr. Babones, glad he was relishing his Nova Dahi.

Nova Dairy is committed to maintaining its high standards of quality and consistency and looks forward to continuing to provide customers with the best possible dairy products.

Tags
IRCTC American Sociologist Salvatore Babones music
Related news
 | 21 Feb 2023

Top 5 Songs to tune into this Maha Shivratri

MUMBAI: Maha Shivrati is here and we are all set to celebrate this festival with a bang here are 5 songs to add to the festivities of this incredible occasion! 1. Mere Bhole Nath

read more
 | 21 Feb 2023

Delhi audience to witness the poetic evening with Ghazal Festival

MUMBAI: The Delhi Government's art and culture arm, Sahitya Kala Parishad, which promotes diverse Indian art and culture, is organizing an evening of poetic expression with Ghazal Festival on 23rd and 24th February 2023 at L.T.G Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House.

read more
 | 21 Feb 2023

Brainseed International School achieved outstanding benchmarks in the Olympiad

MUMBAI: Brainseed International School, dedicated to making every learner future-ready with its state-of-the-art digital learning solutions and latest pedagogies, has recently recorded an impressive feat in the recent online Olympiad organised by the International Olympiad Foundation.

read more
 | 21 Feb 2023

"Heaven"- Niall Horan first new solo release in nearly three years- out February 17 on Capitol Records

MUMBAI: On February 17, Capitol Records will release Niall Horan’s new single, “Heaven”—his first new solo material in almost three years. The chart-topping artist wrote the track with John Ryan and Joel Little, who also produced, and Tobias Jesso Jr.

read more
 | 21 Feb 2023

Abdu Rozik turns love guru on the sets of Amazon miniTV’s Playground Season 2

MUMBAI: Amazon miniTV- Amazon’s free video streaming service has introduced Playground Season 2 which is bigger and more challenging, with the mentors putting in their best foot forward with their respective teams.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS: Shaping the Future as a Music Copyright Society

MUMBAI: The IPRS has gone on to become the most invaluable and desired support system of the Indiread more

Mirchi launches 'You Do You', to celebrate the month of love in an unconventional way

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

BIG FM ropes in Javed Ali for the return of their much awaited talent show ‘BIG GOLDEN VOICE’ for it's 8TH season

MUMBAI: Lending a keen ear and understanding of the craft, singer extraordinaire Javed Ali is allread more

Music licensing agency Chain Reactor jazzed up the entertainment quotient at the Hockey World Cup opening ceremony

MUMBAI: Chain Reactor Music & Media, a new-age, multi-dimensional music licensing and music mread more

Red FM Announces 5th Edition of Swag Fest!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the biggeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Going back in time, singer Alka Yagnik recalls losing her voice before recording for the song ‘Ek Do Teen’

MUMBAI: In an exclusive interview with Film Companion, singer Alka Yagnik spoke to Anupama Chopra about being the most streamed artist on YouTube in...read more

2
Coke Studio Bharat’s opening artiste Burrah wins hearts with his newest track Udja

MUMBAI: If we thought Punjabi music was synonymous with just commercial raps, bangers and club hits, then Coke Studio Bharat’s opening artiste Burrah...read more

3
Pune to experience the DIVINE intervention at Vh1 Supersonic 2023!

MUMBAI: One of India’s largest multi-genre music and lifestyle fest, Vh1 Supersonic is back with a stellar artist line-up, ready to give a...read more

4
Montreal’s Dead Alright (the solo project of Brand New Lungs frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) releases new single "Parasites" Track Features Guest Vocals By Davey Knight of Debt Cemetary

MUMBAI: Montreal’s Dead Alright (the solo project of Brand New Lungs/ Never Hit Again frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) has released the new single...read more

5
"Heaven"- Niall Horan first new solo release in nearly three years- out February 17 on Capitol Records

MUMBAI: On February 17, Capitol Records will release Niall Horan’s new single, “Heaven”—his first new solo material in almost three years. The chart...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games