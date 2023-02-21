RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Feb 2023 17:11 |  By RnMTeam

"Heaven"- Niall Horan first new solo release in nearly three years- out February 17 on Capitol Records

MUMBAI: On February 17, Capitol Records will release Niall Horan’s new single, “Heaven”—his first new solo material in almost three years. The chart-topping artist wrote the track with John Ryan and Joel Little, who also produced, and Tobias Jesso Jr. Horan recorded the song in Southern California. Pre-save “Heaven” HERE. The 7” vinyl and CD editions of “Heaven,” which will be released in April, are available for pre-order now.

Niall Horan said, “One thing I’ve learned over the years is that society loves to pressure us into reaching certain milestones by a certain age. Whether that’s getting married or anything else that really should be based on our own instincts. As I’ve gotten older I’ve tried to let go of those expectations and just follow my heart. The chorus of this song is saying that what I have in my life currently is amazing. So it would be crazy to ruin that by giving into outside pressures.”

Horan teased “Heaven” on TikTok, where his posts have amassed over 100 million views since October 2022. In the week leading up to the single’s official announcement, excitement grew as fans around the globe began receiving boxes containing a candle, lyrics from the chorus of “Heaven” and a QR code that led to heavenwontbethesame.com.

On May 26, Horan will make his festival debut at Boston Calling. He’ll be performing at numerous festivals around the world, including Pinkpop and Isle of Wight. See below for initial itinerary. Horan joins “The Voice” as a new coach for Season 23, which premieres on March 6 on NBC.

Originally from Mullingar, Ireland, Horan has sold over 80 million records and toured the globe multiple times as part of the iconic One Direction. His full-length solo debut Flicker entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 in October 2017 and contained the 3x RIAA Platinum single “Slow Hands” and the 2x RIAA Platinum “This Town.” The album hit the top 10 in 20 countries total. With combined global streams surpassing eight billion, Flicker has gone Platinum in five countries (including the U.S.) and Gold in additional seven countries. Heartbreak Weather followed in 2020 and topped the U.K.’s Official Albums chart and Billboard’s Top Album Sales tally. American Songwriter noted, “Horan guns right for the eye of heartbreak’s storm…He feels the sting quite viscerally, yet instead of writhing around in his misery, he fashions his acoustic guitar in new smoldering settings or opts to dance it out into the wee hours of the morning.”

The 2022 documentary Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi, presented by Guinness, captured the two labelmates three-day road trip across Ireland. View their performance of U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” HERE.

Tags
Niall Horan Heaven music
Related news
 | 21 Feb 2023

Top 5 Songs to tune into this Maha Shivratri

MUMBAI: Maha Shivrati is here and we are all set to celebrate this festival with a bang here are 5 songs to add to the festivities of this incredible occasion! 1. Mere Bhole Nath

read more
 | 21 Feb 2023

Delhi audience to witness the poetic evening with Ghazal Festival

MUMBAI: The Delhi Government's art and culture arm, Sahitya Kala Parishad, which promotes diverse Indian art and culture, is organizing an evening of poetic expression with Ghazal Festival on 23rd and 24th February 2023 at L.T.G Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House.

read more
 | 21 Feb 2023

IRCTC's Commitment to Quality and Excellence Highlighted by Inclusion of Nova Dahi, Praised by American Sociologist Salvatore Babones

MUMBAI: Salvatore Babones, a well-known sociologist from the United States, recently praised the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Nova Dairy for their premium Nova Dahi, which was a component of his meal on the Rajdhani Express. Mr.

read more
 | 21 Feb 2023

Brainseed International School achieved outstanding benchmarks in the Olympiad

MUMBAI: Brainseed International School, dedicated to making every learner future-ready with its state-of-the-art digital learning solutions and latest pedagogies, has recently recorded an impressive feat in the recent online Olympiad organised by the International Olympiad Foundation.

read more
 | 21 Feb 2023

Abdu Rozik turns love guru on the sets of Amazon miniTV’s Playground Season 2

MUMBAI: Amazon miniTV- Amazon’s free video streaming service has introduced Playground Season 2 which is bigger and more challenging, with the mentors putting in their best foot forward with their respective teams.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS: Shaping the Future as a Music Copyright Society

MUMBAI: The IPRS has gone on to become the most invaluable and desired support system of the Indiread more

Mirchi launches 'You Do You', to celebrate the month of love in an unconventional way

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

BIG FM ropes in Javed Ali for the return of their much awaited talent show ‘BIG GOLDEN VOICE’ for it's 8TH season

MUMBAI: Lending a keen ear and understanding of the craft, singer extraordinaire Javed Ali is allread more

Music licensing agency Chain Reactor jazzed up the entertainment quotient at the Hockey World Cup opening ceremony

MUMBAI: Chain Reactor Music & Media, a new-age, multi-dimensional music licensing and music mread more

Red FM Announces 5th Edition of Swag Fest!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the biggeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Coke Studio Bharat’s opening artiste Burrah wins hearts with his newest track Udja

MUMBAI: If we thought Punjabi music was synonymous with just commercial raps, bangers and club hits, then Coke Studio Bharat’s opening artiste Burrah...read more

2
Pune to experience the DIVINE intervention at Vh1 Supersonic 2023!

MUMBAI: One of India’s largest multi-genre music and lifestyle fest, Vh1 Supersonic is back with a stellar artist line-up, ready to give a...read more

3
Montreal’s Dead Alright (the solo project of Brand New Lungs frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) releases new single "Parasites" Track Features Guest Vocals By Davey Knight of Debt Cemetary

MUMBAI: Montreal’s Dead Alright (the solo project of Brand New Lungs/ Never Hit Again frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) has released the new single...read more

4
Going back in time, singer Alka Yagnik recalls losing her voice before recording for the song ‘Ek Do Teen’

MUMBAI: In an exclusive interview with Film Companion, singer Alka Yagnik spoke to Anupama Chopra about being the most streamed artist on YouTube in...read more

5
Soumita Saha's International Mother tongue day message touches netizens

MUMBAI: The idea to celebrate International Mother Language Day was the initiative of Bangladesh. It was approved at the 1999 UNESCO General...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games