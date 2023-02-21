RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Feb 2023 19:33 |  By RnMTeam

Going back in time, singer Alka Yagnik recalls losing her voice before recording for the song ‘Ek Do Teen’

MUMBAI: In an exclusive interview with Film Companion, singer Alka Yagnik spoke to Anupama Chopra about being the most streamed artist on YouTube in the world, what she thinks of today’s music in Hindi films and working with the likes of A. R. Rahman & Anu Malik.

When it comes to being the most streamed artist on YouTube in the world, Alka said, “My daughter told me “You’re number one on these charts” so I said achcha theek hai. My daughter was stunned at my reaction. She made me understand the magnitude of what had happened, and I’m cool about it. Actually, I was pleasantly shocked, wondering, why me?” She adds, “I feel there are so many wonderful artists around - how can it be me? The fact that’s God grace has been there, and the fact that it is me, I’m very humbled.”

When asked about her memories of recording the song Ek Do Teen from Tezaab, she recalls hearing the lyrics for the first time and losing her voice before recording the song ,“Unfortunately, on the day of the recording, my voice was bandh. Ab yeh poochhke toh kharaab hota nahi, apni marzi pe kharaab hota hai. Iska bhi mood hota hai kabhi, ki nahi gaana mujhe.”

She recalls her experience of working with music director Anu Malik for Refugee - “When the songs of Refugee were recorded, at that time I was going through deep depression. I lost my father. The following couple of years, I would not sing, I would not record. Phone aate rehte the recordings ke liye, I used to tell my mother that I don’t want to record.” Her mother told her to step out & work to help cope with the trauma. When Anu Malik called her to sing the songs for JP Dutta’s Refugee, she refused. She adds, “He (Anu Malik) came to my house and sat down there dharna deke. He said,” if you don’t sing, I will not record. You have to come and record these songs.” I kept saying no, but my mother said, “kam se kam studio toh jaa”. He literally held my hand & took me to the studio and said “You have to sing the songs, I will not do the songs otherwise.” You won’t believe it, once I learnt the song, & went to the mic with my headphones, I forgot everything! It was just me and the song. And thereafter, I sang all the songs of the film.” She continues to say that she’s sung some of the best songs of her career, during that phase of depression.

Link - https://youtu.be/obivt9virFc

Tags
Singer Alka Yagnik Ek Do Teen
Related news
 | 21 Feb 2023

Soumita Saha's International Mother tongue day message touches netizens

MUMBAI: The idea to celebrate International Mother Language Day was the initiative of Bangladesh. It was approved at the 1999 UNESCO General Conference and has been observed throughout the world since 2000.

read more
 | 20 Feb 2023

Sapna Choudhary’s latest release "Paasli" is a perfect blend good music with fun and entertainment

Reigning pop queen of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary’s latest song with VYRL Haryanvi, titled "Paasli" is a fun, peppy song sung by Mahi Panchal and Akki Aryan that has the spur to make you laugh as it highlights the truth that everyone experiences in a wedding household.

read more
 | 17 Feb 2023

The Bhajan Project returns after 10 years for its Part 2

MUMBAI: After the success and international acclaim of The Bhajan Project, artist Shivali Bhammer presents The Bhajan Project 2.

read more
 | 17 Feb 2023

Delhi based Singer-Songwriter and Music Producer LAKSHAY debuts with ‘THEHRA’

MUMBAI: Hailing from Delhi, Lakshay, a Singer-Songwriter and Music Producer, released a Hindi debut single 'Thehra' in his mellifluous voice. Written-Produced and Performed by the man himself, ‘Thehra’ is a song about stagnancy and waiting.

read more
 | 15 Feb 2023

BIG FM returns with the 8th season of its marquee show ‘Big Golden Voice’ with the remarkable singer Javed Ali as the judge

MUMBAI: After the remarkable success of its 7th season, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country is all set to present the 8th edition of their much loved singing talent show – BIG Golden Voice.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS: Shaping the Future as a Music Copyright Society

MUMBAI: The IPRS has gone on to become the most invaluable and desired support system of the Indiread more

Mirchi launches 'You Do You', to celebrate the month of love in an unconventional way

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

BIG FM ropes in Javed Ali for the return of their much awaited talent show ‘BIG GOLDEN VOICE’ for it's 8TH season

MUMBAI: Lending a keen ear and understanding of the craft, singer extraordinaire Javed Ali is allread more

Music licensing agency Chain Reactor jazzed up the entertainment quotient at the Hockey World Cup opening ceremony

MUMBAI: Chain Reactor Music & Media, a new-age, multi-dimensional music licensing and music mread more

Red FM Announces 5th Edition of Swag Fest!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the biggeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Pune to experience the DIVINE intervention at Vh1 Supersonic 2023!

MUMBAI: One of India’s largest multi-genre music and lifestyle fest, Vh1 Supersonic is back with a stellar artist line-up, ready to give a...read more

2
Montreal’s Dead Alright (the solo project of Brand New Lungs frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) releases new single "Parasites" Track Features Guest Vocals By Davey Knight of Debt Cemetary

MUMBAI: Montreal’s Dead Alright (the solo project of Brand New Lungs/ Never Hit Again frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) has released the new single...read more

3
Coke Studio Bharat’s opening artiste Burrah wins hearts with his newest track Udja

MUMBAI: If we thought Punjabi music was synonymous with just commercial raps, bangers and club hits, then Coke Studio Bharat’s opening artiste Burrah...read more

4
Soumita Saha's International Mother tongue day message touches netizens

MUMBAI: The idea to celebrate International Mother Language Day was the initiative of Bangladesh. It was approved at the 1999 UNESCO General...read more

5
IRCTC's Commitment to Quality and Excellence Highlighted by Inclusion of Nova Dahi, Praised by American Sociologist Salvatore Babones

MUMBAI: Salvatore Babones, a well-known sociologist from the United States, recently praised the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games