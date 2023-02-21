RadioandMusic
News |  21 Feb 2023 19:31 |  By RnMTeam

Delhi audience to witness the poetic evening with Ghazal Festival

MUMBAI: The Delhi Government's art and culture arm, Sahitya Kala Parishad, which promotes diverse Indian art and culture, is organizing an evening of poetic expression with Ghazal Festival on 23rd and 24th February 2023 at L.T.G Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House.

The 2-day long festival will feature prominent artists reciting the graceful form of poem. The festival will be inaugurated by the Hon’ble Dy. Chief Minister of Delhi, Shri Manish Sisodia. Talking about the Ghazal festival, Shri Manish Sisodia said, “Ghazal is one of the oldest forms of poetry and beautifully expresses both spirituality and worldly emotions. This festival is sure to bring serenity to one’s mind. I am glad to see how Delhi is turning into the cultural capital of the country. With all these cultural festivals, we get the opportunity to witness young, upcoming as well as the eminent artists. My best wishes to the Sahitya Kala Parishad team and all the artists for bringing together this festival for the Delhi audience.”

The first day of the festival will witness the versatile artist Suman Devgan with a mellifluous sonorous voice. Born into a family of physicians in the rich heritage city of Rampur, celebrated for its regal patronage of music, Suman Devgan made an indelible mark in light classical music, ghazal sand Sufi devotional music Her unique emotive singing style gives a true portrayal of the poet's theme and depth . Later in the evening, Poonam Chauhan, known for her Semi classical (thumri Dadra) and light music (ghazal) will perform. She has done a MA, MPhil in Hindustani classical vocal music from the University of Delhi.

Ustad Ahmad Husain and Mohammad Husain ghazal singers from Jaipur will raise the curtain on the second day with their performance. This will be followed by a very well-established name in the ghazal world Dr Roshan Bharti. Grandson of Ustad Jamal Khan, a famous vocalist who belonged to the Seniya gharana, Dr Roshan Bharti has consistently done justice to his distinguished musical style.

Sharing her views Dr. Monica Priyadarshini, Secretary, Sahitya Kala Parishad said, “We are striving to organize all the festivals that will introduce the Delhities to all the cultural nuances of our Indian culture. Ghazal Festival is one such small effort to make the evening soothing and poetic for the ghazal lovers. I would like to extend my gratitude to all the artists and the team for organizing this festival.”

