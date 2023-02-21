Coke Studio Bharat’s opening artiste Burrah wins hearts with his newest track Udja

MUMBAI: If we thought Punjabi music was synonymous with just commercial raps, bangers and club hits, then Coke Studio Bharat’s opening artiste Burrah is here to change the game! The breakout song ‘Udja’ singer has set out to redefine Indian music as he celebrates the “real” sound of India and has already been winning hearts online by clocking in 27M views within just a week of its launch.

Produced by Oaff and Savera (‘Gehraiyaan’ album fame), Co-performed with Jasleen Royal (Music director/Songwriter and Filmfare awardee) and supervised by veteran Bollywood Director and Lyricist/Composer Ankur Tewari, ‘Udja’ is an ode to hope and the energy of new beginnings as it follows the magical journey of two people emerging from a dark phase in their life to find solace in each other.

Being lyrically heavy and beautifully weaved with indigenous and electronic music elements, the track amplifies the untouched beauty of regional music in India fused with an emerging modern sound of youthfulness and wonder. Receiving immense love, admiration and support by audiences spread across a diverse range of age group, cultures and backgrounds, ‘Udja’ has cemented it’s place as a bonafide hit as netizens cannot stop raving about the track on Coke Studio’s official social media pages.

Talking about the release of the song, Burrah comments, “I aim to give India the first-ever “good boy”, or as called in Punjabi ‘Beeba’ popstar and have my eyes set on taking true-blue Punjabi music to the world. Punjabi music is more than just rap. We still have a lot to discover and share about the charm, soul and grandeur of our regional music. I want to introduce the audience to a hidden core of Punjabi music while tying it back to emotions and everyday vulnerabilities. It righteously has the power and potential to go truly global and that is the dream I live with. Udja is my ode to the community I come from and the country to which I belong. It is the sign of hope we as a generation should have. I am glad it has resonated so well with the fans and audiences. I aspire to be the first Punjabi musician to land India with the Grammy’s in the next two years.”

The 27 year old artiste, formerly a video producer and script writer for TVF (The Viral Fever) harnessed the craft of content creation and being involved in the process of making hit shows like ‘Flames’ eventually building a cult following with the viral music-video “Dilli Ke Sardar Boys” which he co-wrote, and performed in. From thereon, as he found his calling in music, Jasdeep made the switch full time sparring over the years with the trades of becoming a self-taught Producer, Composer, Singer and Songwriter. With a string of singles released as an independent and on labels like Jio Saavn and Gully Gang (Hausla, Bliss, Kaloli, Kinu Main Sunava) and kicking off his live performance journey (having already featured in major International festivals such as Magnetic Fields Festival, Lollapalooza India) the breakthrough with Coke Studio Bharat arrives in at a great moment being an apt precursor to what all is in store to come from the artiste ahead.

Burrah is a wind of change from the Punjabi pop stars' image we are acquainted with. It's a wait-and-watch to see what this young star has in store for listeners far and wide.