Brainseed International School achieved outstanding benchmarks in the Olympiad

MUMBAI: Brainseed International School, dedicated to making every learner future-ready with its state-of-the-art digital learning solutions and latest pedagogies, has recently recorded an impressive feat in the recent online Olympiad organised by the International Olympiad Foundation. The olympiad was organised into fourteen categories, starting on 06th November, 2022 and concluding on 18th December, 2022.

The students of Brainseed International School performed remarkably in the Olympiad, where out of 87 registered students, 64 won accolades across the fourteen categories. The result saw 02 students emerging as International Toppers, 03 as Zonal Toppers, 14 as Gold Winners, 26 grabbing Silver medals, and 19 scoring Bronze medals.

The school has adopted cutting-edge software from Next Education, such as TeachNext (a smart classroom solution with a wealth of digital content), Next OS (an end-to-end solution to meet all academic and administrative needs), Next Books (a comprehensive curriculum solution in accordance with the NEP 2020 guidelines), and Next Assessment (a holistic and detailed assessment system). Next Education has also helped Brainseed International School to set up advanced facilities, including the Robotics Lab, Science Lab, Math Lab, and English Lab, for students to study practically and experientially.

Dr Rajani Choudhary, Chairperson, Brainseed International School, said, “We at Brainseed International School aim to imbibe 21st-century skillsets in our students and promote holistic development. The association with Next Education has helped our students to learn effectively through the advanced learning curriculums resulting in enhancing the knowledge of the students and yielding good results, which has been successfully highlighted by awards won at the olympiad by our students.”

Beas Dev Ralhan, Co-founder & CEO of Next Education India Pvt. Ltd., said, "We feel immense pleasure to see our academic partnership with Brainseed International school within a year has resulted in the school’s students register such a remarkable achievement by winning 64 awards in the olympiad organized by the International olympiad Foundation. This success serves as a catalyst for us to make the reach of our AI-based education system in various schools across the country and develop future-ready skillsets in the students.

The olympiad was organised in an online mode consisting of an objective type examination of 60 minutes, comprising 35 multiple-choice questions for Class 1 to Class 5 and 50 multiple-choice questions for Class 6 to Class 12.

Further, Brainseed International School has made use of Next Education’s latest technological advancements in its curricula, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI-ML), virtual reality, augmented reality, and gamification, creating a smart learning niche to give the students a comprehensive learning approach.