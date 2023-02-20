Sapna Choudhary’s latest release "Paasli" is a perfect blend good music with fun and entertainment

Reigning pop queen of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary’s latest song with VYRL Haryanvi, titled "Paasli" is a fun, peppy song sung by Mahi Panchal and Akki Aryan that has the spur to make you laugh as it highlights the truth that everyone experiences in a wedding household.

The video of the song shows Sapna's sister-in- law's wedding preparations, where she makes excuses to avoid household responsibilities, her husband pushes her to work, and she complains about pain in her "Paasli."

Paasli's rhythmic structure, coupled with Sapna's dhamakedar thumkas, make it one of the season's hottest wedding songs.

On the release of Paasli, Sapna Choudhary shared, "There is always that one person at a wedding who finds excuses to avoid the preparation; Paasli is an apt description of those. I can imagine this song as a hot favourite for sangeet. I can already see people dedicating this song to their friends and family"