News |  20 Feb 2023 14:59 |  By RnMTeam

Popular singer King reveals a question that he would like to ask Badshah, in the latest episode of Amazon miniTV’s By Invite Only

MUMBAI: Amazon miniTV – Amazon's free video streaming premium service, today released yet another quirky video from their latest show By Invite Only. The upcoming episode will see the heartthrob singer and rapper King along with the bubbly Srushti Tawade.

The video gives us a glimpse of King and Srushti Tawade having a fun and quirky conversation with the host. The two are seen answering some steaming questions. During a conversation between King and Renil, the rapper was asked, what question would you ask Badshah?... to which King in this own andaz replied “Paisa kaha dabake rakha hai? Well, to know why King would ask Badshah, tune into the latest episode of ‘By Invite Only’. The video also shows Kings and Srushti’s thoughts on how important the numbers are, to which the response of two were poles apart, Srushti said, “I would be really interested in numbers. And on the hand King says, making music is like engineering and magic.. you never know konsi chiz kab boom ho jayegi”.

Sharing his thoughts on appearing in the show King said, “Chat shows are fun to watch, but when you actually are on one, you feel the heat, find yourself in a tight spot but it is such a fun experience to indulge in broader conversations. I am happy to be coming on ‘By Invite Only’ alongside Srushti Tawade, I have seen her grow, explore and have won audiences live in such a short time span, she is the apt example of “Big surprises come in small packages. I look forward to having an entertaining conversation and experience”.

“When I first got to know that I was shooting with King for ‘By Invite Only’, I was at ease as the two of us have a comfort level and shooting anything with him is always fun. The energy that he brings along is very refreshing but to be honest I was a little nervous for the questions that would come my way. But I am excited to be on the show and I am positive that the audience will love us on the show (laughs), and will enjoy it throughout”, said Srushti Tawade.

By Invite Only is hosted by Renil Abraham, the talk show is produced by The Zoom Studios and the latest episode will premiere on 21st February 2023, on Amazon miniTV for free, available within Amazon’s shopping app and Fire TV.

