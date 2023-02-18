Virginia To Vegas Smashes Global Barriers With New Album 'life gets interesting...'

MUMBAI: Turning up the volume on his trademark synth-pop sound, multi-platinum artist Virginia to Vegas (aka Derik Baker) releases his sophomore full length album, 'life gets interesting...' via Wax Records.
The ten track collection is led by the intoxicating focus track "casamigos", an instant party anthem that hooks listeners immediately with its upbeat, flirtatious energy. Born from a Muskoka trip with a group of trusted writing partners and a bottle of Casamigos, the lead single sets the tone for the authentic songwriting and infectious production found on the album. From the flourishing affair of "drunk" to the nostalgic yearning of "r.i.p." and "over you", the new record is sure to deliver even more of the irresistible brand of pop that has pushed Virginia to Vegas to the forefront of his genre.
"I have a tattoo on my arm that says 'things change' - something my dad used to tell me," Baker explains. "With all the things I’ve encountered in the last few years, I’ve come to appreciate that rolling with what life throws your way is what keeps things interesting. This album is a reflection on that - things are constantly getting better, then worse, more chaotic and then simpler. But it’s all about how you react to it.”
Opening up the next chapter of his career, Virginia to Vegas has broken out of Canada and into international acclaim as he continues his rapid growth in the US, Australia, and Asia. Currently, Singapore, Taiwan, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong and Malaysia are in his Top 15 Streaming Markets worldwide.
Best known for his sticky pop choruses and electronic hooks, Virginia to Vegas has garnered nearly one billion global streams to date. As one of Canada’s most successful independent global exports, Virginia to Vegas is making waves worldwide with over 225 million social followers in China alone, radio airplay across Southeast Asia, a South Korean national beer sync, and international music collaborations.
As a truly independent artist with a clear vision of what he wants sonically, visually and emotionally, Virginia to Vegas has also gained much-deserved critical acclaim in his home country, including 4 SOCAN awards, JUNO Award nomination, INDIE Award, MMVA nomination, and Canadian Radio Music Award. He also has four Platinum singles and seven Top 10 radio singles. Currently in the midst of a national headlining tour, Baker continues to work with a collective of some of today’s best songwriters & producers; Mike Wise (Britney Spears, Usher), David Mescon (Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross), & Geoff Warburton (Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato).
'life gets interesting...' Trackslist
1. intro
2. casamigos
3. amnesia
4. outerspace
5. no excuses
6. break up with that guy.
7. over you
8. r.i.p.
9. you don't know
10. drunk
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more
MUMBAI: Lending a keen ear and understanding of the craft, singer extraordinaire Javed Ali is allread more
MUMBAI: Chain Reactor Music & Media, a new-age, multi-dimensional music licensing and music mread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the biggeread more
MUMBAI: After a two-year absence, the iconic and much-awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back toread more
MUMBAI: Actor, producer & philanthropist Lakshmi Manchu who is in the middle of the post production of her film Agninakshatram and preparing for...read more
MUMBAI: After their Shiv Tandav Strotram went viral on reels, Singer-Composer duo and couple Sachet-Parampara release a full version called 'Shiv...read more
MUMBAI: Beloved indie-pop band The Aces today announced their highly anticipated third full-length album, 'I’ve Loved You For So Long' due out June 2...read more
MUMBAI: Following to her successful releases with IndieARecords- Tan Diyan, Bulleya O, Lagan Lagi; singer-songwriter Rashmeet Kaur who has mastered...read more
MUMBAI: Indie artist Faris Khan released Shor Se Pare this month, and we’ll tell you why it is the song & the artist to look out for! The song,...read more