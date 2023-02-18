Virginia To Vegas Smashes Global Barriers With New Album 'life gets interesting...'

MUMBAI: Turning up the volume on his trademark synth-pop sound, multi-platinum artist Virginia to Vegas (aka Derik Baker) releases his sophomore full length album, 'life gets interesting...' via Wax Records.

The ten track collection is led by the intoxicating focus track "casamigos", an instant party anthem that hooks listeners immediately with its upbeat, flirtatious energy. Born from a Muskoka trip with a group of trusted writing partners and a bottle of Casamigos, the lead single sets the tone for the authentic songwriting and infectious production found on the album. From the flourishing affair of "drunk" to the nostalgic yearning of "r.i.p." and "over you", the new record is sure to deliver even more of the irresistible brand of pop that has pushed Virginia to Vegas to the forefront of his genre.

"I have a tattoo on my arm that says 'things change' - something my dad used to tell me," Baker explains. "With all the things I’ve encountered in the last few years, I’ve come to appreciate that rolling with what life throws your way is what keeps things interesting. This album is a reflection on that - things are constantly getting better, then worse, more chaotic and then simpler. But it’s all about how you react to it.”

Opening up the next chapter of his career, Virginia to Vegas has broken out of Canada and into international acclaim as he continues his rapid growth in the US, Australia, and Asia. Currently, Singapore, Taiwan, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong and Malaysia are in his Top 15 Streaming Markets worldwide.

Best known for his sticky pop choruses and electronic hooks, Virginia to Vegas has garnered nearly one billion global streams to date. As one of Canada’s most successful independent global exports, Virginia to Vegas is making waves worldwide with over 225 million social followers in China alone, radio airplay across Southeast Asia, a South Korean national beer sync, and international music collaborations.

As a truly independent artist with a clear vision of what he wants sonically, visually and emotionally, Virginia to Vegas has also gained much-deserved critical acclaim in his home country, including 4 SOCAN awards, JUNO Award nomination, INDIE Award, MMVA nomination, and Canadian Radio Music Award. He also has four Platinum singles and seven Top 10 radio singles. Currently in the midst of a national headlining tour, Baker continues to work with a collective of some of today’s best songwriters & producers; Mike Wise (Britney Spears, Usher), David Mescon (Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross), & Geoff Warburton (Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato).

'life gets interesting...' Trackslist

1. intro

2. casamigos

3. amnesia

4. outerspace

5. no excuses

6. break up with that guy.

7. over you

8. r.i.p.

9. you don't know

10. drunk