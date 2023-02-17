RadioandMusic
News |  17 Feb 2023 17:44 |  By RnMTeam

Tune in to Hannes Bieger’s ambient music at Vh1 Supersonic

MUMBAI: Vh1 Supersonic, one of India’s biggest multi-genre music and lifestyle festivals, is back after 3 years, and this year promises to triple the scale of the fervor, offering an indelible experience to all music aficionados and lifestyle enthusiasts! Like previous editions Vh1 Supersonic will be hosting another power-packed ensemble of multi-genre artists.

Amongst the artists expected this year, one of the most in-demand electronic music artists from Europe, Hannes Bieger, is ready to take the stage with a phenomenal live performance at Vh1 Supersonic.

Bieger first took the world by storm with his original House & Techno music in 2017 with the release of his track, Strato, which was released on Steve Bug’s ‘Poker Flat Recordings’. After editing songs like Echelon, Arc, and Pluton for record labels Bedrock Records, Poker Flat Records, Tronic, and Awesome Soundwave, the audience witnessed him performing phenomenally using analogue equipment at D.Edge (Sao Paolo), Awakenings (Amsterdam), and Watergate (Berlin). Each track by the artist is a journey within itself, with skilfully crafted tempo, pounding beats, punk atmospherics, and so much more. With such an astounding track record,the Vh1 Supersonic superfam can only expect a dynamic display of his deft artistry!

Along with featuring Hannes Bieger, the fest will be headlined by the British pop singer Anne Marie and American hip-hop sensation TYGA. Joining them are global music icons like Innellea, IDA Engberg, Bob Moses, Bill Brewster, Fracture, and many others. Homegrown artists like Prateek Kuhad, Anuv Jain, Oaff and Savera, DIVINE, Kavya, Tara Lily, and many more will be blowing the minds of the SuperFam with their electrifying music.

Vh1 Supersonic is returning in an avatar bigger and better than ever, at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune from 24th to 26th February, 2023. Block the dates to experience the ‘Festivals of Firsts’ and revive the feeling of being young, wild, and free!

Book the tickets now at: https://www.skillboxes.com/events/vh1-supersonic

 

