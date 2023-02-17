The Bhajan Project returns after 10 years for its Part 2

MUMBAI: After the success and international acclaim of The Bhajan Project, artist Shivali Bhammer presents The Bhajan Project 2. The album is a modern expression of spirituality with a collection of Indian bhajans blended beautifully with a mix of beats and rhythms inspired by classic R & B, rock and pop. The album is produced by singer, song-writer Arjun Coomaraswamy and releases on the 17th of February 2023 on audio and video streaming platforms like Spotify, AMAZON MP3 SME, iTunes, Hungama, Saavn, ShareChat & Moj, Rizzle Tv, Tik Tok/Bytedance and more.

Based in the UK, Shivali has always believed that music is the highest form of expression. She began producing music quite early in her life aiming to connect and capture each individual’s search for the divine meaning of life, its purpose and the value.

With The Bhajan Project 2, Shivali brings in a new definition to devotion with a collection of mantras including the famous Shiv Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, Shanti Paath, Om Jai Jagdish Hare Aarti, and other classics like Paayjo Maine and Raghupati Raghav. The ultimate goal of The Bhajan Project 2 album is to lend a new perspective and understanding on the meaning of life and how to navigate it with faith in one’s heart.

Commenting on the release of her latest album, Shivali adds “The greatest gift of my life was the release of my devotional album, The Bhajan Project. Now a decade later, much has changed and altered in my life, successes, failures, losses, and gains – The Bhajan Project Part 2 encapsulates all of that because there is one thing that never changes, it is faith.”