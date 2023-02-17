The Aces Announce Third Album, Share Single "Always Get This Way"

MUMBAI: Beloved indie-pop band The Aces today announced their highly anticipated third full-length album, 'I’ve Loved You For So Long' due out June 2 on Red Bull Records. Following their heartbreak banger, “Girls Make Me Wanna Die”, amassing over 6 million streams so far, they usher in the project with their next relatable single, “Always Get This Way”. Fans can listen to “Always Get This Way” here theaces.ffm.to/agtw and pre-order I’ve Loved You For So Long' here: theaces.ffm.to/ilyfsl

Giving fans a taste of what’s to come, “Always Get This Way” sees them confront anxiety and mental health in their most vulnerable offering to date. While the lyrics stem from internalized pain, The Aces find solace in the studio through searing guitar chords and retro keys that make for a striking slice of polished pop-rock.

Sharing the deeply personal message behind the song, Cristal Ramirez says, “I was in the worst mental state of my life when we wrote ‘Always Get This Way.’ Filled with anxiety, and having panic attacks almost every night, it took everything in me to make the 45-minute drive to the studio that day. I was just there to make something. I was just there to feel better. Alisa, as she always has been, was a strong voice encouraging me to explore how I was feeling through a song. At first, I was hesitant and embarrassed, but pretty soon ‘Always Get This Way’ was unraveling quickly through the speakers.

"This song is about shame, panic, and struggle. It’s about the fact that we hold no space for those struggling mentally in our society, and we just kind of wish they’d get over it and quit being an inconvenience. It was the song that felt like it granted us permission to make what would become our upcoming album. It’s one of the most vulnerable songs I’ve ever written.”

Hot off the heels of their sold-out UK/Ireland fall 2022 arena tour with The Vamps, The Aces enter this year poised to reach new heights. 'I’ve Loved You For So Long' will arrive just in time for Pride month, rife with songs that celebrate their queer identities, juxtaposed by tracks that reflect on their early relationships with Mormonism. It‘s a nostalgic look back at the formative experiences that shaped who they are as a band today, like pages straight from their diaries that will leave their listeners feeling seen and critics wanting more.

In the years since The Aces released their acclaimed sophomore album, 'Under My Influence' in 2020, the band has been on a journey of self-discovery. Faced with the realities of a global pandemic, sisters Cristal and Alisa Ramirez (lead vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), Katie Henderson (lead guitar/vocals), and McKenna Petty (bass) used quarantine as a time to reflect, confronting personal mental health issues as well as processing experiences they’d had growing up together in Provo, Utah, as part of the Mormon church. When The Aces returned to the studio, their vision — and the honesty and trust between them — felt stronger than ever.

The result of this growth period is 'I’ve Loved You For So Long', the band’s third LP. Written and executive-produced by the group (along with Keith Varon, the sole collaborator on the project), the album is a sparkling indie-rock record that’s by far their most personal and self-assured work to date. From tracks that ruminate on mental health and self-sabotage to searing anthems about love, longing, and heartbreak, 'I’ve Love You For So Long' is a record that’ll work its way into your head and heart — and will have you singing along all the way through.

'I’ve Loved You For So Long' is also an opportunity for The Aces to reach new heights and build on their many previous successes. To date, the group has earned over 205 million career streams; 'Under My Influence' alone garnered more than 75 million (including 35 million on its lead single “Daydream”). The album also appeared on numerous charts, including #53 on Billboard’s Top Albums list. Further, The Aces have toured with the likes of 5 Seconds of Summer, X Ambassadors, The Vamps, and COIN, and have played at festivals all over the world, including NY Pride, Lollapalooza, Firefly, Bonnaroo, OUTFEST, and more. After selling out their last U.S. headline tour in 2021, the band will hit the road again this year, with dates soon to be announced.

'I’ve Loved You For So Long' Tracklist:

1. I’ve Loved You For So Long

2. Girls Make Me Wanna Die

3. Always Get This Way

4. Solo

5. Not The Same

6. Suburban Blues

7. Person

8. Miserable

9. Attention

10. Stop Feeling

11. Younger

