Space 92 returns to Filth On Acid with ‘Gravity’ EP

MUMBAI: 2023 is shaping up to be another monumental year for Space 92. Fresh off the back of one of his most productive years in the studio to date, the in-demand French techno icon now steamrollers into the New Year with the same emphatic conviction with which he concluded the last, as he announces his latest musical project, ‘Gravity’ EP via Filth On Acid.

The hard-hitting, three-track package sees Space 92 return to the long-standing Dutch imprint for his eagerly-anticipated fifth label release, following the international success of ‘Atlas’ EP, ‘The Game’ EP, ‘The Door’ EP and ‘Mercury’.

Inaugurating the epic three-tracker with the relentless title track ‘Gravity’, Space 92 opens his2023 tally in unequivocal fashion, as he unleashes a fizzing peak-time cut, marked by heavy kicks, dynamic samples and a mind-bending breakdown. Keeping up the unrelenting intensity into the middle section, ‘Reaktor’ sees the Toulouse-based producer combine deep, pulsating lower end, warped acid bass lines and old school synth leads across his second original offering, as he gives us the latest front-row seat into his intergalactic signature sound palette. Last but by no means least, Space 92 offers up his third and final solo production with the colossal closer, ‘Cooper’. A truly impressive finale delivered by an artist whose creativity seems to know no bounds, intermittent bass line drops, piercing sirens, and arpeggiated synthesizers shine front and centre, as the formidable Frenchman pulls out all the stops to conclude another extraordinary release on Filth On Acid.

Speaking about the upcoming EP, Space 92 commented: “I can’t think of a better way to start2023 than with another EP release on one of my favourite labels, Filth on Acid. Gravity delivers a strong groove and an emotive breakdown; disconnecting the listener from reality and providing the listener with a moment of emotion. ‘Reaktor’ explores my darker side with some accelerated chords, which give the main vibe and atmosphere of the track. Finally ‘Cooper’ is a perfect representation of my signature sound; hard beats combined with a space arp to bring the people into the rocket.”

One of the best-selling Techno artists in the world for the third consecutive year in 2022, Space92 is looking to make 2023 his most successful yet. Ringing in the New Year in style with a huge NYE performance in Belgium alongside fellow compatriot POPOF (as part of their newly formed TURBULENCES project) the next few months will see the in-form artist perform at some of the most venues and festivals the world over, whilst adding to his ever-growing, chart-topping discography with some exquisite new productions. Driven by a unique artistic vision and insurmountable creative flair, Space 92 is looking to expand the limits of originality and innovation in everything that he does, and he’s only just getting started.

‘Gravity' EP is out now on Filth On Acid