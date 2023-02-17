RadioandMusic
News |  17 Feb 2023 14:52 |  By RnMTeam

Sachet- Parampara release a full -fledged music video of their Shiv Tandav Rock Version presented by T-Series after the virality of the short version on reels

MUMBAI: After their Shiv Tandav Strotram went viral on reels, Singer-Composer duo and couple Sachet-Parampara release a full version called 'Shiv Tandav Rock Version' (Aigiri Nandini) in the form of a music video, presented by T-Series. With ample requests by fans for a full version and with Maha Shivratri right around the corner, there couldn’t be a better time to release the track. Sung and composed by Sachet-Parampara themselves, it is a hymn of praise in the Hindu tradition and describes Lord Shiva's strength and magnificence.

Says Sachet Tandon, "We have sheer devotion for Lord Shiva and this track our token of expression. When we posted a reel of a short version of Shiv Tandav, neither of us had any clue that it would blow up on the internet and the listeners would love it so much. I was really overwhelmed when I saw fans asking for a full version and we’re happy to finally present it as a music video."

To that Parampara adds, "On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, we decided to treat our fans with a full-fledged version of Shiv Tandav in a form of a music video. I am excited to see the fans' reaction to this and hope that they show their love and appreciation."

From the reactions of the fans and devotees, we can tell that this song is already a massive hit. It won't be an understatement to say that Sachet and Parampara have worked their magic yet again!

Sachet Parampara Shiv Tandan T-Series Maha Shivratri
