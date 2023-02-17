RadioandMusic
News |  17 Feb 2023 17:52 |  By RnMTeam

Rusha & Blizza along with Gurbax come together to give a unique blend of raag bhairavi in their latest "Aja Sawariya" featuring Rashmeet Kaur

MUMBAI: Following to her successful releases with IndieARecords- Tan Diyan, Bulleya O, Lagan Lagi; singer-songwriter Rashmeet Kaur who has mastered the art of adding a contemporary spin to folk music is back with another track “Aja Sawariya”.

Rusha and Blizza have taken a modern spin on raag thumri for this tune, which Gurbax co-produced. This tune has a catchy progression owing to its sheer force and emotional narrative, coupled with a unique blend of classical Indian vocals.

"Aja Sawariya" is a mix of new wave two-part tracks that explore new elements around a classic trap sound. "Exploratory" is what describes the music of Rusha and Blizza, and when integrated with the voice of one of the biggest vocalists in the country,Rashmeet, this banger, "Aja Sawariya," is sure to soar.

"Bajre Da Sitta," "Nadiyon Paar,"and "Lagan Lagi" singer Rashmeet Kaur shared, "Aja Sawariya” is a rare piece of music. It is not something we hear often in the commercial and indie space. This track is intended for music enthusiasts and those who enjoy contemporary rhythms. This track is a fusion of Indianclassical music and electronic trap music, which is a very rare and unique kind of combination. The hook line is taken from a thumri called "Raske bharetore naina," and the composition is made around it. It’s a hard-hitting yet soulful track, and I hope everyone enjoys it."

In discussing the composition of the track, Rusha and Blizzasaid, "This is our first project with Rashmeet and Gurbax; we thought about the sound a few years ago but weren't sure how we could implement it until we heard Rashmeet's voice along with Gurbax's inputs on the track.We've added our sound design and a hint of our signature style beat, and we hope we get a good response on this track."

Talking about “Aja Sawariya”, Gurbax shared, “Rusha & Blizza had been on my radar to work with for the last 2-3 years eversince I heard ‘Kaka’ back on ‘Turban Trap’ - a YouTube channel that had featured both of our independent songs back in the day. It’s funny cause most of the top tracks on that channel were ours and it really helped us gain a lot of notoriety in the scene. Rashmeet coming on board and absolutely nailing the vocals with her signature tone was the perfect way to lace together thisground-breaking track. I have a good feeling that this collaboration will be talked about for a long long time”

