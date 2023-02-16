RadioandMusic
News |  16 Feb 2023

Wide Open Music Signs 2 Lane Summer To Management and Publishing Rosters

MUMBAI: Wide Open Music is thrilled to announce the signing of country music duo 2 Lane Summer to its Management and Publishing rosters. Comprised of Joe Hanson (Naperville, Ill.) and Chris Ray (Jackson, Miss.), the pair’s instant friendship and brotherhood is evident in 2 Lane Summer’s contagious personalities and mesmerizing harmonies.

“We were chasing solo careers when our paths crossed; after hanging and jamming together we knew there was something special,” shared 2 Lane Summer’s Joe Hanson and Chris Ray. “Once Wide Open Music discovered us, we knew that they were the right team to take this duo to the next level and we couldn’t be more excited to see what’s next.”

It was soon after Chris and Joe’s paths first converged that the duo decided to join their separate career paths and form 2 Lane Summer. From a very young age, Chris found his love for playing music at his church in Jackson, Mississippi. He started creating mashups of songs that everyone knew, which gained him traction on TikTok. Meanwhile, in Naperville, Illinois, Joe Hanson was working on his own music knowing that his calling was to make country music. Hanson has since had the opportunity to open for some of Nashville’s best including Brantley Gilbert, Randy Houser, Russell Dickerson, and Lindsay Ell. Since moving to Nashville, both Chris and Joe have had the opportunity to write with hit songwriters including Matt Rogers, Jaron Boyer, Ash Bowers, Travis Hill, and Keesy Timmer. Ash Bowers and Wide Open Music are excited to work alongside 2 Lane Summer for Management and Artist Development.

“Eyes That Ain’t Yours” from 2 Lane Summer is available now - https://fanlink.to/2LS-ETAY

Victoria Goodvin, VP/General Manager of Wide Open Music Publishing, shares, “Chris and Joe are a delight to work with. They’ve grown so much as writers and artists over the past year and it’s only just the beginning. We’re excited for their future success!”

Ash Bowers, Wide Open Music Owner/Manager, shares, “These guys have the talent, work ethic, vision, and music, and are so dialed in on who they are. From the first meeting, everyone on our team has been beyond excited to work with 2 Lane Summer. We can’t wait to watch what’s about to happen!”

Wide Open Music Management’s artist roster includes 2 Lane Summer, Chris Bandi, George Birge, Martin McDaniel and Matt Stell.

Wide Open Music Publishing’s songwriter roster includes George Birge, Jaron Boyer, Joe Hanson, Joe Haydel, John Marlin, Martin McDaniel, Tim Owens and Chris Ray.

Wide Open Music 2 Lane Summer Management and Publishing Rosters
Games