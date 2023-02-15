Vh1 Love is Love – a thoughtfully curated playlist to celebrate love of all kinds is here this Valentine's Day!

MUMBAI: Vh1, your ultimate pop music destination is known to celebrate music of all types. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the channel will be breaking barriers by harmonizing all discord and celebrating the day with great PRIDE. The foot-tapping music curation by the channel will bring together love of each kind, so, tune in and listen to a rare collection of iconic love songs on 14th February, all day!

Let’s look at all the different kinds of music, and the different kinds of love, being celebrated in Vh1 Love is Love, this V’day!

Until I Found you – Stephen Sanchez

The breakout hit, ‘Until I Found you’ by Stephen Sanchez is a record bound to take you back to the 50s. The tear-jerking lyrics of the song are also written by Sanchez for this song, which also happens to be one of the most popular songs by him. To teleport to a simple and special time, this is just the song to dance to with your Valentine.

You – Armaan Malik

The leading heartthrob singer of the Indian music industry teamed up with Arista Records for his English debut, ‘You’. This song brought him the award of the Best Indian Act for MTV Europe Music Awards that made his fans and followers go gaga over him. It makes for the perfect Valentine’s date track that would put you and your partner in a romantic mood.

Perfect – Ed Sheeran

This easily makes for a love anthem out of a dream. When first released, the song broke records, and touched the hearts of many. The song is a ballad about Ed's then-girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, who is now his wife. Ed first met Cherry in high school and reconnected with her when she moved to New York to work. The song is a beautiful story that revives romantic memories for everyone.

Late Night Talking – Harry Styles

Described as the ‘glossy R&B shifter’, this extremely soothing composition by Harry Styles can be your ideal pick to cherish all those late-night sweet conversations with your bae. If, by chance, you are not with your special someone this Valentine’s day, tune into Vh1 for this soulful musical melody by Harry Styles and just be lost in all those romantic, ever-lasting memories of love and happiness.

There’s nothing holding me back – Shawn Mendes

A dance-y pop-rock track by the leading Canadian singer, Shawn Mendes is a must-listen Valentine’s track. It is a powerful song about how intense and addictive love can be, If you just can’t hold back all those memories with your partner and want to rekindle the joy of being together, you know what to look out for on Vh1 this valentine’s day!

Tune into Vh1 on 14th February to be a dreamy day of love and music!