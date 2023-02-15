RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Feb 2023 16:12 |  By RnMTeam

Vh1 Love is Love – a thoughtfully curated playlist to celebrate love of all kinds is here this Valentine's Day!

MUMBAI: Vh1, your ultimate pop music destination is known to celebrate music of all types. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the channel will be breaking barriers by harmonizing all discord and celebrating the day with great PRIDE. The foot-tapping music curation by the channel will bring together love of each kind, so, tune in and listen to a rare collection of iconic love songs on 14th February, all day!

Let’s look at all the different kinds of music, and the different kinds of love, being celebrated in Vh1 Love is Love, this V’day!

Until I Found you – Stephen Sanchez
The breakout hit, ‘Until I Found you’ by Stephen Sanchez is a record bound to take you back to the 50s. The tear-jerking lyrics of the song are also written by Sanchez for this song, which also happens to be one of the most popular songs by him. To teleport to a simple and special time, this is just the song to dance to with your Valentine.

You – Armaan Malik
The leading heartthrob singer of the Indian music industry teamed up with Arista Records for his English debut, ‘You’. This song brought him the award of the Best Indian Act for MTV Europe Music Awards that made his fans and followers go gaga over him. It makes for the perfect Valentine’s date track that would put you and your partner in a romantic mood.

Perfect – Ed Sheeran
This easily makes for a love anthem out of a dream. When first released, the song broke records, and touched the hearts of many. The song is a ballad about Ed's then-girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, who is now his wife. Ed first met Cherry in high school and reconnected with her when she moved to New York to work. The song is a beautiful story that revives romantic memories for everyone.

Late Night Talking – Harry Styles
Described as the ‘glossy R&B shifter’, this extremely soothing composition by Harry Styles can be your ideal pick to cherish all those late-night sweet conversations with your bae. If, by chance, you are not with your special someone this Valentine’s day, tune into Vh1 for this soulful musical melody by Harry Styles and just be lost in all those romantic, ever-lasting memories of love and happiness.

There’s nothing holding me back – Shawn Mendes
A dance-y pop-rock track by the leading Canadian singer, Shawn Mendes is a must-listen Valentine’s track. It is a powerful song about how intense and addictive love can be, If you just can’t hold back all those memories with your partner and want to rekindle the joy of being together, you know what to look out for on Vh1 this valentine’s day!

Tune into Vh1 on 14th February to be a dreamy day of love and music!

 

Tags
Armaan Malik Harry Styles Ed Sheeran Stephen Sanchez
Related news
 | 30 Jan 2023

Global Poptstar Armaan Malik’s all-black outfit steals all the eyeballs at the Royal Opening Night in Dubai!

MUMBAI: The international pop icon, Armaan Malik who is known for his style and dressing sense recently attended the grand and majestic launch of Atlantis The Royal Hotel in Dubai.

read more
 | 20 Jan 2023

Warner Music India Artiste RIKA International Swedish Electronic Dance Music Project Galantis Collaborate for a New Dance Pop Anthem

MUMBAI: Warner Music India artiste RIKA and Swedish Electronic Dance Music powerhouse ‘Galantis,’ come together for the first time to launch a dance pop anthem ’Hooked (Hot Stuff).’ The track, which dropped today on all streaming platforms, is an empowering interpolation of Donna Summer’s iconic

read more
 | 09 Dec 2022

The biggest and most anticipated Yaari festival, McDowell's No. 1 Soda-No. 1 Yaari Jam, is back with an electrifying lineup!

MUMBAI: Basking in the festivities that have gotten us all recharged, McDowell's No1 Soda No1 Yaari jam is bringing an extended season of celebrations that will bring the No1 yaars together through music. In collaboration with Believe, No1 Yaari Jam this year boasts a lineup like never before.

read more
 | 14 Nov 2022

Harry Styles does gender reveal for pregnant fan at his concert

Singer Harry Styles lent a pregnant fan a helping hand to do a gender reveal at his concert. MUMBAI: Singer Harry Styles lent a pregnant fan a helping hand to do a gender reveal at his concert.

read more
 | 27 Sep 2022

Be a part of an incredible expedition with Vh1 Getaway – a unique segment exclusively dedicated to World Tourism Day

MUMBAI: Vh1 – India’s favourite stop for pop music gears up for the upcoming World Tourism Day with a spellbinding playlist for its audience.

read more

RnM Biz

Music licensing agency Chain Reactor jazzed up the entertainment quotient at the Hockey World Cup opening ceremony

MUMBAI: Chain Reactor Music & Media, a new-age, multi-dimensional music licensing and music mread more

Red FM Announces 5th Edition of Swag Fest!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the biggeread more

The IPRS hosts two sessions at the iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2023

MUMBAI: After a two-year absence, the iconic and much-awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back toread more

Mirchi collaborates with Medulance to launch Sunn Siren Sunn, an initiative to sensitize the public regarding ambulances on the move

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shubh Nikah’s Love Anthem 'Mann Banwra' Will Make Valentine's Day, Even More, Special

MUMBAI: Aksha Pardasany is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, 'Shubh Nikah’, in which she will share the screen with Rohit...read more

2
India Beach Fashion Week gets off to a rocking start at Goa's Island of Love on February 13

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW) got off to a rocking start on the eve of Valentine’s Day at Divar, Goa’s Island of Love...read more

3
Vinod Bhanushali - Raaj Shaandilyaa come together to produce films under the FAM COM universe

MUMBAI: With Janhit Mein Jaari starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, producer Vinod Bhanushali and producer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa told a riveting story...read more

4
OSM Records launches a melodious romantic number 'Mil Mahiya' for Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: India’s leading music label OSM Records unveiled a Valentine’s Day special track ‘Mil Mahiya’ for all the romantics celebrating the season of...read more

5
Chandan Roy Sanyal To Direct 'The Playback Singer' and Star In It

MUMBAI: Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has wowed the audiences with his acting chops, and now is all set to wield the megaphone for his next, The Playback...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games