News |  15 Feb 2023 18:18 |  By RnMTeam

BIG FM returns with the 8th season of its marquee show ‘Big Golden Voice’ with the remarkable singer Javed Ali as the judge

MUMBAI: After the remarkable success of its 7th season, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country is all set to present the 8th edition of their much loved singing talent show – BIG Golden Voice. The first-of-its-kind on-air singing talent hunt has year after year emerged as a platform for participants to showcase their singing prowess. Adding to the excitement this year, the radio network has roped in the renowned singer Javed Ali, who will be donning the hat of mentor and judge. In the age of embracing digital, the core theme for the new season centerson ‘Iss Baar Mobile Banega Mic’ unveiling innovative formats to participate and provide a platform to talents across the nation.

BIG Golden Voice Season 8 invites participation through auditions taking place across 50+ cities. Keeping with the theme, this year, the mobile phone will play an important role in the audition process. The radio network will unlock every avenue for contestants to get on-board this musical journey only with the use of a mobile phone. Through the comfort of their homes, participants can submit their auditions through one of the four methods – they can either do it via social media platforms Instagram/Facebook or through Whatsapp. They can also go the telephonic route with IVRS or visit the dedicated micro-site. The Top 50 singers shortlisted from across the nation will battle their way to the Top 10, who will be brought to Mumbai to be mentored by Javed Ali and then fight it out to reach the Top 3 – with only the best being crowned the winner of BIG Golden Voice Season 8.

Making the finale even more exhilarating, the winner of the season will be announced at a spectacular on-ground event with Javed Ali. That’s not all, the winner will also get a chance to be featured in a music video with the talented singer.

Speaking on Season 8, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM said, “We have celebrated 7 glorious seasons of our marquee property, BIG Golden Voice. Now stepping into its 8th season, the quality of engagement that this talent hunt has garnered over the years speaks volumes of its popularity among our audience. With the latest season we have broadened our horizons to offer a golden opportunity to a larger demographic through a multi-media and multi-platform approach. With Javed Ali as the judge and mentor this season, we look forward to recording another successful run and witnessing the power of voice.”

Javed Ali adds, “BIG FM has given a platform to many amazing talents to the country through their marquee music show BIG Golden Voice and it is an absolute pleasure for me to be a part of a show that showcases country’s finest voices. It is interesting how the radio network has opened doors for many through their theme this year, inviting nominations from the remotest regions of the country. I look forward to mentoring, judging and encouraging these talents and presenting them to our country.”

BIG Golden Voice, one of the most prestigious talent hunt shows curated by the radio network is making its comeback after 3 years. With a celebrity singer on board as the mentor, the brand has also amped up on the promotions with a 360-degree campaign across on-air, digital, influencer engagementand on-ground activations.

So, don’t forget to participate now. Share your audio or video on WhatsApp or call on 7400-195-927. You can also visit www.bigfmindia.com/biggoldenvoice8 or upload the audition on your Instagram/Facebook page tagging bigfmindia and #biggoldenvoice8.

