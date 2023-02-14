Singer Mohammed Irfan's 'Tum Raho' is an early Valentine's Day gift for all his fans

MUMBAI: Singer Mohammed Irfan, known for giving us some of the most soulful chartbusters like Baanjara from Ek Villain and Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2, just dropped his latest single 'Tum Raho'. The track, a quintessential romantic number, was composed by Tajrani Hirani and Samip Kharadi and released on 9th February. Apart from singing, Irfan is also featured in the video along with Dr Netra Shah.

"Tum Raho sets the tone for this romantic season. Mohammed Irfan is known for his soothing and lilting numbers, and this track is right up his alley. His fans have a treat on their hands, and the initial response has been extremely heartening. What makes Tum Raho all the special for Irfan's fans is that they will see him feature in the video as well, which is the cherry on the cake." says a representative from MSF Productions, the label behind the track.

Commenting on his latest song, Mohammed Irfan says, "We wanted to create a track that encompasses the essence of love, especially with Valentine's day around the corner. With Tum Raho, we have succeeded in that endeavor, and the initial reactions are extremely encouraging.

I must thank all those who have worked in making Tum Raho that track that it is, and I hope people enjoy listening to it as much as we did, creating it.