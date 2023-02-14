RadioandMusic
News |  14 Feb 2023 10:35 |  By RnMTeam

With Halftime Show, Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history

MUMBAI: Rihanna made history on Sunday night with her Apple Music Halftime Show: Not only did she usher in a new era of halftime history with an epic, career-spanning performance, but she also had a historic night on Apple Music. Sunday was Rihanna’s biggest day in Apple Music history by streams worldwide. It was also her biggest day in Shazam history.

Immediately after her performance, Rihanna’s concurrent listeners on Apple Music worldwide jumped a staggering 331%. She had notably more concurrent listeners than any of last year’s performers. All told, the hour following her halftime show was Rihanna’s biggest hour in Apple Music history by both concurrent listeners and streams.

Also of note, her catalog promptly stormed the charts worldwide. Nearly 16 years after its release, “Umbrella” reached the songs chart in 105 countries — a new record for the song - and is also the #1 song that her fans love to sing the most with Apple Music Sing. “We Found Love” also reached the songs chart in a record 92 countries worldwide and “Work” re-entered the charts in more than 50 countries. Rihanna’s songs charted in 149 countries on Sunday night.

ANTI, which Rihanna said is her personal all time favorite album when asked during the Apple Music Halftime Show press conference, charted in 161 countries, reaching the top 10 in over 20 countries including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Across Shazam, the Halftime Show resulted in Rihanna’s biggest day ever for Shazams. 8:31PM EST was the most-Shazamed minute of the show, and also the most-Shazamed minute in the US since last year's Halftime Show, with “We Found Love (feat. Calvin Harris)” being the song with the most Shazams from Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance.

Relive Rihanna’s legendary Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance, add the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Set List of the studio versions of her set in immersive Spatial Audio to your Apple Music library, revisit 'The Official Rihanna Interview’ with Nadeska from the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show Press Conference and take the mic on Rihanna's Apple Music Sing collection featuring all of her iconic ballads and bangers.

