"FORMAL TRAINING IS THE KEY TO SUSTAIN AND STAND OUT"- HIMESH RESHAMMIYA DURING THE 5TH VEDA SESSION AT WHISTLING WOODS INTERNATIONAL

MUMBAI: Whistling Woods International (WWI) hosted yet another exhilarating 5th Veda session with the versatile singer, composer, songwriter, music director and actor, Mr. Himesh Reshammiya. He shared words of wisdom accumulated over the course of his journey and the steps he took on his path to be a successful music professional, with 300+ engrossed students of Asia’s premier film, communication, and creative arts institute.

The event started with a stirring performance by the students of WWI School of Music, who paid tribute to Mr. Himesh Reshammiya's contributions to the industry, much to the appreciation of the guest. Subsequently, an AV that explored the world of music was screened featuring Indian and international musicians.

The masterclass witnessed Mr. Reshammiya share about his life's journey and his unique form of singing, which brought transformation in the music industry. He introduced an unconventional singing form - the nasal singing, for which he went on to receive accolades & awards. Emphasising about music composition, he highlighted the importance of a singer phrasing a song, basis the composition and feel. The talented artist advised the students and said, "Stay in sync with the era and focus on your skills, as that will enable you to become a successful music professional."

Over the course of the masterclass, he applauded the contribution made by Mr. Subhash Ghai and the students of WWI School of Music for composing an inspirational song, 'Main Bharat Hoon' that will inspire 130 crore voters of India. The Hindi and multilingual format of the song received over 3.5 lakh views and 5.6 lakh impressions, within a week of its launch. It is composed keeping the regional diversity, cultural, socio-economical and geographical aspects of the country. Consequently, the auditorium reverberated with widespread appreciation after the song was played. Furthermore, appreciating the contributions of the students of WWI School of Music, Mr. Reshammiya distributed certificates to them and music producer, Abhishek Bonthu, an alumnus from WWI.

As a final treat to the enthusiastic audience, along with performing some of his popular numbers like 'Ek Haseena Thi', 'Main Jahaan Rahoon', among others, Mr. Himesh Reshammiya instantly composed and sang an impromptu song based on the words suggested by Mr. Subhash Ghai, which was the highlight of the evening.

Ms. Meghna Ghai Puri, President, WWI, thanked Mr. Himesh Reshammiya and presented a token of appreciation for his generosity, and the students showcased their gratitude with a roar of applause.