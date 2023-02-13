Road To ULTRA: India Returns This April

MUMBAI: ULTRA Worldwide, the most international music festival brand, will make its celebrated return to Indian shores with its signature event series, Road To ULTRA.
Following the thumping success of the last India edition, in 2017, the Indian electronic music community will finally get a chance to revel in the unparalleled ULTRA experience this summer.
Road To ULTRA: India will kick off in Mumbai on 14th of April 2023, followed by a second show in Bengaluru on 15th of April 2023, with both showcases featuring the same stacked lineup of globe-trotting, chart-topping DJs and performers.
Marking the festival’s second edition, Road To ULTRA: India has previously gathered more than 50,000 attendees and showcased performances from superstar acts like The Chainsmokers, Rezz, Sam Feldt, and Slushii.
For this year’s edition, Road To ULTRA: India will showcase consecutive, daylong marathon events featuring some of the hottest names in electronic music, mesmerizing stage designs and all-encompassing entertainment experience for audiences.
ULTRA Worldwide continues to cement its status as the most international music festival brand, boasting active events on all six inhabited continents. The global festival brand is celebrated for delivering an unparalleled combination of top-tier electronic talent, cutting-edge technology and large-scale productions.
Road To ULTRA India lineup will be announced soon. Stay tuned!
Pre-sale tickets will go live on February 13th at india.roadtoultra.com/tickets
