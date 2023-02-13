Percept Live unveils 'Bollyboom’s Biggest Holi Party with Guru Randhawa'

MUMBAI: Percept Live has unveiled plans for the seventh edition of the 'Bollyboom Holi Celebrations 2023’ with the announcement of the ‘Bollyboom’s Biggest Holi Party’ event with Guru Randhawa. The Bollywood musical extravaganza will be hosted at the YMCA Club in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2023 and feature a 5-hour long entertainment extravaganza.

The ‘Bollyboom Biggest Holi Party of the Year 2023’ in Ahmedabad is expected to witness over 10,000 attendees. A dash of AI managed Eco-Friendly Organic Colors, state-of-the-art Technicals, AV, Stage Set and Design will offer fans a dazzling Entertainment experience.

Said Guru Randhawa, "I am super excited and really charged for my performance at the Bollyboom Holi Celebrations. It’s a surreal feeling for an artist to perform live for his fans and there’s no better occasion than Holi to welcome the season of hope and happiness. Looking forward to a rocking show with Bollyboom and grooving with my fans in Ahmedabad.”

Anant Srivastava, COO, Bollyboom India Private Limited said, "We are excited to announce our very first Bollyboom Biggest Holi Party of the Year show in Ahmedabad with none other than the dynamic and super talented artist Guru Randhawa. Fans can look forward to an amazing world class entertainment experience with foot-tapping music, state-of-the-art technology, SFX and a bespoke F&B experience to usher in the Festival of Colors with their family and friends.”

Tickets are live on BookMyShow.com and fans can also reach out to Bollyboom at @Bollyboomindia (fb) (insta) (Twitter)