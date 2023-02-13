RadioandMusic
Comments (0)
News |  13 Feb 2023 19:00 |  By Tolika Yeptho

It's A Girl Thing is almost every 'thing' says singer Srushti Tawade

MUMBAI: Singer, rapper-writer Srushti Tawade recently performed on It's a girl thing India Season 4 at MMRDA Grounds, BKC.

The singer is popularly known to make a remarkable appearance in an Indian hip-hop talent hunt reality show 'MTV Hustle 2.0' (2022) with her songs such as 'Chill Kinda Guy' and 'Main Nahi Toh Koun.

To know more about the It's A Girl Thing Radioandmusic got in touch with Srushti Tawade.

Check the interview below:

How important do you think it is to be connected to your roots?

Depends on the kind of life you want to lead. It's as important as is your will to live with dignity & joy.

What was your early journey in hip hop like?

This, right now, is very much my EARLY journey. This is the backstory. The story is yet to come. This question is a little ahead of its time.

How hard was it to establish yourself in a male dominated hip hop scene?

Not very difficult, maybe because I needed to be seen as an artist, as opposed to a female artist. And I began with doing myself a favor, never presenting myself as a 'female rapper'. And then it all worked out smoothly when I delivered the best I could, at all points of time through this journey.

Who is your musical influence?

A bunch of comedians, not gonna lie.

What was it like being on Hustle 2.0?

A fast-paced dream. It shouldn't have ended. But now that it has, I'm determined to live the rest of my life in a dreamy way too.

Describe what It’s A Girl Thing means to you in your own style?

It's A Girl Thing is almost every 'thing' ever. After all, what is NOT a girl thing anymore? Look around!

 

