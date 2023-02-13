Faridoon sings Shahryar in Syed Ahmad Afzal's 'Kharaashon Ka Guldasta', a Nazm by Noted Urdu Poet Shahryar, first look unveiled on Shahryar's death anniversary

MUMBAI: On the death anniversary of legendary academician and a doyen of Urdu poetry in India, Akhlaq Mohammad Khan, better known by his takhallus Shahryar, his son Faridoon Shahryar pays a tribute to him by singing “Kharaashon Ka Guldasta” which is a poignant Nazm of Shahryar sahab. He took to his social media to release the poster of the upcoming musical video.

Taking a look at Shahryar Sahab’s cinematic legacy as a Hindi film lyricist his soul-stirring poetry breathed life into many songs in films like Umrao Jaan, Gaman, Anjuman and Faasle. In 2008 he also won the Jnanpith Award, the highest literary award in India. His son Faridoon Shahryar is also a writer, poet, a noted journalist and one of the biggest entertainment news anchor & film critics.

On asking him about the recent musical endeavour Faridoon said, "Kharaashon Ka Guldasta is a brilliant Nazm and I decided that it ought to be presented in a unique manner. My friend Navneet Kedar composed a scintillating tune and we tried our best to do justice to the layered poetry. Syed Ahmad Afzal has made a classy and poetic music video and I can't wait for the world to see it."

Syed Ahmad Afzal, film writer & director of Youngistan, Laal Rang and Shiksha Mandal will be directing his first music video “Kharaashon Ka Guldasta” under the Music Label 3rd Pole Originals. Syed Ahmad Afzal and his sister Anjala Jamal have together founded a film Production Company in London, Dilliwalah Films UK Ltd, under which they have created an Indie Music Label, 3rd Pole Originals. Afzal had to say this about his music video directorial debut, “This is our tribute to the legendary Urdu Poet and Lyricist, Shahryar Sahab on his death anniversary. Recently I and my sister Anjala Jamal founded a Production Company in London, under which we created 3rd Pole Originals. I was wondering what would make an ideal debut for the label. Luckily my friend Faridoon Shahryar made me listen to the track and I was hooked. It’s a huge honour that the first track going out from our label is an evocative and remarkable Nazm by the Jnanpith awardee Shahryar sahab, rendered brilliantly by his son Faridoon Shahryar and exceptionally well composed by Navneet Kedar.”