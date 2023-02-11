Tanya Singgh dons custom-made outfits by Rocky S for her latest music video 'Yeh Kaisa Nasha Hai'

MUMBAI: Tanya Singgh recently released a new track 'Yeh Kaisa Nasha Hai' that is a romantic vibe song featuring herself alongside Jason Shah. What caught our attention in the music video the most is that the singer has not only impressed us with her vocals but she has also rocked some amazing outfits in the music video. Tanya is a rockstar, the versatility of her singing and fashion has made the video most liked by GenZ. Looking at her outfits, they have all been custom-made for her especially by the designer Rocky S. Let us look at the 4 looks that are definitely going on our fashion inspiration.

Tanya Singgh has slayed in each and every outfit in the music video. We can tell that the singer has an amazing fashion sense that stands second to none. We cannot wait to see more such looks from the singer in the future

Look 1: Starting with her black all-black ensemble, she has absolutely donned a beautiful full-sleeved black dress with black & white tassels attached throughout. It was styled with black stockings and black knee-length boots which we think is undoubtedly flawless.

Look 2: Next, she slays in a gorgeous blood-red bodycon latex dress, and we are just completely awestruck. What stands out in this look is her long straight hair that goes absolutely well with the outfit and makes a statement. It’s safe to say that she has definitely rocked the bold red lip look with the dress.

Look 3: She then mesmerises us with an all-white gown and adds a golden headpiece which seems to be inspired by an ancient Greek look. The look is absolutely dreamy and is stealing out hearts.

Look 4: Tanya Singgh looks enchanting as she aces a sleeveless light pink gown with floral motifs all over it. She is wearing matching gloves and a headpiece which completes the look in the best possible way.

Talking about the outfits, designer Rocky S said, "Tanya Singgh truly did complete justice to all the four outfits. I'm just impressed how she has carried all the looks with great ease and effortlessness. I absolutely loved working with her on this project and cannot wait to work with her again!"

_Tanya Singgh’s Yeh Kaisa Nasha Hai, produced by T-Series is directed and edited by Kunal Shivdasani, lyrics are given by Gittanjali Singh, music produced by Jeff Hunt and is composed by Ajit Singh. The music video starring Tanya Singgh & Jason Shah, is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel._