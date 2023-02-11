RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Feb 2023 14:03 |  By RnMTeam

LUNAR Defeat Depression With Progressive Metal Track “Turn Off The World” ft. CALIGULA'S HORSE Sam Vallen

MUMBAI: Lunar from Sacramento, USA is a progressive metal band comprised of seasoned musicians (Witherfall, Helion Prime, Novareign) with a penchant for elaborate storytelling and proggy riffs. To date, they have released two albums and an EP, and their third full-length “The Illusionist” is right around the corner. The expansive concept album tells the story of a magician that questions his entire life’s work and each chapter paints a different mood with immersive music. The next single to draw listeners into this saga is “Turn Off The World”, which dives into depression and defeats it. Drummer Alex Bosson explains further:

“This song was actually the first song written for this album. I wrote this song in the midst of COVID lockdowns and feeling the duality of how much I wanted the world to stop and everyone to just shut up with their opinions on everything, but also how the world HAD stopped and how much I missed so many things I took for granted. This song definitely felt worthy of being a single because of the fact that it was written very stand-alone before it worked its way into the greater concept of the entire album. Also, it’s very catchy and I think will be very accessible to a lot of people with different tastes. And this track features one of my favorite guest guitar solos ever from Sam Vallen of Caligula’s Horse.”

“Turn Off The World” expresses the characters' feelings of depression, just wanting the world to “turn off” and shut it all down. Musically, the band suggests that this one is the most “accessible” song on the album as it has some more of pop vibes radiating throughout the progressive metal.

“The Illusionist” has steered Lunar into new directions, there are more technical songs, there’s one that’s very Egyptian sounding, one that is very Lunatic Soul inspired. There’s more variety than ever now, and it’s recommended for fans of Haken, Caligula’s Horse, and Devin Townsend.

Listen to “Turn Off The World” ft. guest guitar solo from Caliguala's Horse's Sam Vallen via its premiere on TheProgSpace HERE.

“The Illusionist” is being released on March 3, 2023, via Saibot Reign Records and can be pre-ordered via https://lunarbandofficial.bandcamp.com.

Previous single: “Juggling Chainsaws” ft. Obscura's Christian Münzner -

Tags
Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 11 Feb 2023

Tel Aviv, Israel Indie Folk Collective Miqedem

MUMBAI: Tel Aviv, Israel indie folk collective Miqedem has released its stunning third studio LP 'Eshkona' (meaning “I will rest”), which is the band’s most collaborative and instrumentally diverse album to date and includes guest appearances from many of the band’s friends in the Israeli world-m

read more
 | 11 Feb 2023

Genevieve Artadi shares new single and video "I Know"

MUMBAI: Genevieve Artadi shares a new single and accompanying video for “I Know”, the latest from her upcoming record, 'Forever Forever', out March 17th on Brainfeeder.

read more
 | 11 Feb 2023

Welsh Rockers The Now Releasing New Single 'The Devil Inside Me' on February 17

MUMBAI: The highly infectious and guitar-heavy hooks of four-piece band The Now were born in South Wales in 2018 after Shane Callaghan (Rhythm Guitar & Lead Vocals), Will Scott (Drums), Callum Bromage (Guitar & Vocals) and Jay Evans (Bass Guitar) met at a local jam night.

read more
 | 11 Feb 2023

Hanita Bhambri kicks off the year with a hopeful song titled ‘Dar Nahi’

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Hanita Bhambri has put out her latest single titled ‘Dar Nahi’ today to begin the new year on a hopeful note with her first release of 2023. ‘Dar Nahi’ is a Hindi synth pop ballad that talks about a love that makes you feel less afraid.

read more
 | 11 Feb 2023

Tanya Singgh dons custom-made outfits by Rocky S for her latest music video 'Yeh Kaisa Nasha Hai'

MUMBAI: Tanya Singgh recently released a new track 'Yeh Kaisa Nasha Hai' that is a romantic vibe song featuring herself alongside Jason Shah.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM Announces 5th Edition of Swag Fest!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the biggeread more

The IPRS hosts two sessions at the iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2023

MUMBAI: After a two-year absence, the iconic and much-awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back toread more

Mirchi collaborates with Medulance to launch Sunn Siren Sunn, an initiative to sensitize the public regarding ambulances on the move

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

We are currently off to a solid start in our efforts to establish Songdew as a global platform that supports artists in all aspects, rather than just music distribution: Sunil Khanna

Mumbai: Songdew Media Pvt Ltd, a leading music network connecting independent artists with theirread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rock n Roll Royalty Converge on The Bayonets' New Single "Argentina" Out Now

MUMBAI: Los Angeles, CA's The Bayonets are back with the new single "Argentina" and the b-side "Post Apocalypso." The track is now available...read more

2
Hanita Bhambri kicks off the year with a hopeful song titled ‘Dar Nahi’

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Hanita Bhambri has put out her latest single titled ‘Dar Nahi’ today to begin the new year on a hopeful note with her first...read more

3
Tanya Singgh dons custom-made outfits by Rocky S for her latest music video 'Yeh Kaisa Nasha Hai'

MUMBAI: Tanya Singgh recently released a new track 'Yeh Kaisa Nasha Hai' that is a romantic vibe song featuring herself alongside Jason Shah. What...read more

4
Tel Aviv, Israel Indie Folk Collective Miqedem

MUMBAI: Tel Aviv, Israel indie folk collective Miqedem has released its stunning third studio LP 'Eshkona' (meaning “I will rest”), which is the band...read more

5
Mantra to direct Hindi Audible podcast original series ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders’

MUMBAI: Audible, a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, has announced the upcoming Hindi Audible Original podcast series ‘...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games